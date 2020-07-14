Global Cardioverter Defibrillator Devices Market Is Expected to Grow At A CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027

Progressive aging affects the cardiovascular system causing arrhythmias which reduces the cardiac output by 20% which might be asymptomatic in few patients. The symptoms generally manifested in the disease are palpitations, fatigue, dizziness, dyspnea, angina, and congestive heart failure.

Implantable cardioverter defibrillator are spearheading the type segment for cardioverter defibrillator devices market. According to the recent statistics provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), the prevalence rate associated with ventricular tachycardia is 53 per 100,000 people worldwide. Technological advancement in the ergonomic features which prove as a value addition to the existing devices is a miniaturization of devices, simplified implantation procedure, and elimination of the leads implanted in the veins or the heart. The implantable devices work around the clock to detect an irregular heartbeat and rectify them accordingly thereby causing a drastic reduction in the mortality rate associated with sudden cardiac death. External cardioverter defibrillator devices are going to register rampant market growth during the forecast period due to its diverse mode of function such as manual and automated. Wearable defibrillators are currently in huge demand due to its excellent features such as lightweight vest which is worn under clothes, the portable unit comprising of recorder and generator, and wires to connect the electrodes inside the vest with the electrodes in the portable unit.

Browse the full report Cardioverter Defibrillator Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 – 2027 at https://www.atlanticmarketresearch.com/cardioverter-defibrillator-devices-market

Hospitals & clinics are currently dominating the end-user segment for cardioverter defibrillator devices market. Rising prevalence of ventricular tachycardia in the elderly population worldwide and rising public health awareness regarding the therapeutic application of cardioverter defibrillator devices accentuates the market growth. Ambulatory surgical centers are expected to register exemplary market growth in the near future owing to the increasing application of external cardioverter defibrillator devices for resuscitation purposes in patients suffering from sudden cardiac arrest and government initiatives to promote ASC’s to reduce the healthcare cost burden associated with hospitals and clinics worldwide.

North America is presently leading the geography segment for cardioverter defibrillator devices market. The growing incidence of atrial fibrillation in the adult population primarily drives market growth. As per the latest research citings presented by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 6.1 million people in the United States are suffering from atrial fibrillation. The existence of major players such as Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Plc., Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Cardiac Science Corporation, etc. further bolster the market growth in the region. Europe is placed in the second position owing to the growing incidence of ventricular tachycardia in the geriatric population. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment in the regional segment for the cardioverter defibrillator devices market. Increasing medical tourism and developing healthcare infrastructure together determine the market growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Medical device manufacturers actively engaged in the production of cardioverter defibrillator devices are Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Plc., Koninklijke Philips, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Biotronik AG., Stryker Corporation, Cardiac Science Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Progetti Srl and Defibtech LLC.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of cardiac complications worldwide

Technological advancement in the external cardioverter defibrillator devices will people the market growth

The supportive regulatory environment provided by the global healthcare agencies regarding the early CE clearance and adoption for therapeutic purpose throughout the globe

About Atlantic Market Research

Atlantic Market Research is the largest provider of market research and consulting services.

Research and consulting services of Atlantic Market Research help businesses across the globe navigate the challenges in a rapidly growing marketplace with confidence. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver sufficient insights that drive sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Trevor Wilson

Atlantic Market Research

911 Central Ave #268

Albany, NY 12206, USA

Website: https://www.atlanticmarketresearch.com

Email: [email protected]