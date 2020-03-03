Global Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market: Devices Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022. Key Players are Medtronic, St. Jude Medical (Abbott), Boston Scientific, Biotronik, LivaNova (Sorin), Medico, IMZ, Pacetronix, Qinming Medical and Cardioelectronica

Description

Cardiac rhythm management devices are implantable devices used for cardiac resynchronization to patients suffering from cardiac arrhythmias. The demand for such devices has risen over the years due to increased reported cases of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). According to WHO, more than 17.7 million people died from CVDs in 2015 representing 31% of all global deaths. With the number of people suffering from arrhythmias is expected to grow, the requirement for such devices is expected to expand multi-fold.

Market Dynamics:

The major growth drivers of the Global Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market are technological developments, rising geriatric population, increased patient awareness and prevalence of heart diseases due to obesity and improper lifestyle.

However, parallel factors like shortage of skilled professionals such as technicians and the high cost of devices restrain the growth of the market.

Rising number of cardiac patients in emerging economies together with the commoditization of cardiac rhythm management devices for large-scale use provide opportunities for market players.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented based on the product, into defibrillators, pacemakers and cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT)devices. Each of these is divided into sub-segments. Pacemakers can be either implantable or external. CRT can be of type CRT-P(with pacemaker function) or CRT-D(with pacemaker and ICD functions). Similarly, defibrillators can be either implantable or external. Among the broad segments, defibrillators segment is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period.

Regional/Geographic Analysis:

In terms of geography, Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA(Latin America, Middle East & Africa). North America has the major share of the market while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecasted years.

Key Players:

Some of the major players in the market include Medtronic, St. Jude Medical (Abbott), Boston Scientific, Biotronik, LivaNova (Sorin), Medico, IMZ, Pacetronix, Qinming Medical and Cardioelectronica. Medtronic leads the market in terms of market share.

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides in-depth market segmentation that is derived from extensive product mapping exercises, macro-economic factors and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors are delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

In-depth Market Segmentation

Historical and Projected Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent market trends and Impact Factors

R&D Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

