Global CARDIAC IMAGING SOFTWARE MARKET: Industry Outlook By Drivers, Restraints And 2017-2022

Cardiac Imaging Software Market Research: By Imaging Modality (Tomography, Ultrasound & Radiographic Imaging, Combined Modalities), By Tomography (Ct, Mri, Pet, Spect), By End-User (Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Centers) – Global Forecast Till 2023

Market AnalysisCardiovascular disease is one of the major reasons for the growing number of deaths around the globe. The cardiac imaging software is a type of application which could be used in unison with the imaging equipment. This type of software eliminates the necessity of specialized heart imaging systems like cardiac MRI and cardiac ultrasound. Cmr42 and cvi42 are some of the imaging software that is mainly utilized as cardiac imaging software. The real-time pictures captured through the software helps in performing a better diagnosis and treatment of the disease with lesser or no chances of repeated occurrence. The global cardiac imaging software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.17% during the forecast period, 2017-2023.

The cardiac imaging software can demonstrate the auxiliary and useful difference in the heart that can be additionally analyzed and considered to understand any present and future potential outcomes of heart conditions. The development of these programming projects is significantly ascribed because of expanding predominance of heart ailments and another disease like diabetes. Cerebrovascular disease, coronary heart disease, peripheral arterial disease, congenital heart disease, rheumatic heart disease, pulmonary embolism, and deep vein thrombosis are some of the major diseases that can be treated through the cardiac imaging software. Different factors, for example, expanding headway in innovation is persistently adding to the development of cardiac imaging software market. In spite of these advancements, lack of treatment and diagnostic systems facilities, unfavorable taxation policies and low healthcare expenditure, may hinder the development of the market.

Market Segmentation

The global cardiac imaging software market is divided on the basis of its end-user industries and imaging modalities. Based on its imaging modalities, the global cardiac imaging software market is segmented into radiographic imaging, ultrasound imaging, tomography, and combined modalities. On the basis of its end-user industries, the global market is classified into diagnostic centers, hospitals & clinics, and others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global cardiac imaging software market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

.Major Players

The major players in the Global cardiac imaging software market include companies like Koninklijke Philips N.V. (the Netherlands), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), TOMTEC IMAGING SYSTEMS GMBH (Germany), Agfa healthcare (U.S.), Circle Cardiovascular Imaging Inc. (U.S.), Integer Holdings Corporation (U.S.), CardioComm Solutions Inc. (Canada), Pie Medical Imaging (the Netherland), 3mensio Medical Imaging (U.S.), HeartSciences (U.S.), eMedica, S.L. (U.S.). Heart Imaging Technologies, LLC, GE Healthcare (U.S.), McKesson Corporation (U.S.), Medis medical imaging systems (Netherland), Pixmeo SARL (Switerzland), Creavo Medical Technologies (U.K), Positron Corporation (U.S.), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), among others.

