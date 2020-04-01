Global Cardiac Biomarker Diagnostic Kits Market Analysis by Key Players, Size, Competitive Analysis, Global and Regional Forecast to 2018 – 2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Cardiac Biomarker Diagnostic Kits Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

Global Cardiac Biomarker Diagnostic Kits Market: Overview

This report on the global cardiac biomarker diagnostic kits market comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. The report also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to its segments based on disease indication, product, testing, and end-user. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market has been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises a competitive matrix and company profiles with business overview to project the competitive landscape of the market. It also provides market attractiveness analysis in terms of region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario prevailing in the global cardiac biomarker diagnostic kits market.

Global Cardiac Biomarker Diagnostic Kits Market: Key Segments

Based on disease indication, the global cardiac biomarker diagnostic kits market has been segmented into angina pectoris, myocardial infraction, cardiac heart failure, and others. In terms of testing, the market has been classified into laboratory testing and point of care testing. In terms of product, the market has been classified into troponin test kits, CK-MB test kits, myoglobin test kits, BNP Test Kit, C-reactive Protein (hsCRP), and other biomarkers. Based on end-user, the market has been categorized into hospitals, clinics, diagnostics centers, and others. The global cardiac biomarker diagnostic kits market has been analyzed based on increasing regulatory scrutiny, technology trends, expenditure on emerging technologies and presence of key players in the region. Market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period of 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Global Cardiac Biomarker Diagnostic Kits Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global cardiac biomarker diagnostic kits market has been categorized into five major regions and key countries in these regions: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). Market size and forecast for each of these regions and their key countries have been provided for the period of 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period 2018-2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report profiles major players operating in the global Cardiac Biomarker Diagnostic Kits market in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies profiled in this report include Abbott Laboratories, Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Seimens Healthineers, Thermofisher Scientific, bioMérieux, Randox Laboratories Ltd., and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics.

The global cardiac biomarker diagnostic kits market has been segmented as follows:

Global Cardiac Biomarker Diagnostic Kits Market, by Disease Indication

– Angina pectoris

– Myocardial Infraction (MI)

– Cardiac Heart Failure

– Others

Global Cardiac Biomarker Diagnostic Kits Market, by Product

– Troponin Test Kits

– CK-MB Test Kits

– Myoglobin Test Kits

– BNP Test Kit

– C-reactive Protein (hsCRP)

– Other Biomarkers (galectin-3, H-FABP, myeloperoxidase, ischemia-modified albumin, and homocysteine)

Global Cardiac Biomarker Diagnostic Kits Market, Testing

– Laboratory Testing

– Pont-of-care Testing

Global Cardiac Biomarker Diagnostic Kits Market, by End-user

– Hospitals

– Clinics

– Diagnostic Centers

– Others

Global Cardiac Biomarker Diagnostic Kits Market, by Region

– North America

– U.S

– Canada

– Europe

– Germany

– U.K

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– China

– Japan

– Australia & New Zealand

– India

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

– Middle East & Africa

– GCC

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

