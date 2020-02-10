Global Carbon Fiber Industry Analysis Projecting CAGR 10.5% Growth by 2024 | A report by Toray Industries Inc., Teijin, SGL Carbon Group, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings America, Formosa Plastics Group among others

Global Carbon Fiber industry research report also reassesses major players in the market, major collaborations, fusions, acquisitions, trend innovation and business policies. The carbon fiber report presents market insights that allow companies to settle on sustainable and lucrative strategies.

This market research report includes in-depth market analysis and numerous related factors ranging from market drivers to competitive analysis, market restrictions, market segmentation, opportunities, challenges, and market revenue.

The carbon fiber report analyzes and estimates general market drivers in the form of consumer demand, government policy and demand associated with patterns of consumer purchase and thus market growth and development. Moreover, the report analyzes common market conditions such as product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand, and market growth rate, giving businesses a hand in deciding on multiple strategies. SWOT analysis and many other standard steps of data research, analysis and collection were conducted throughout the carbon fiber report.

Market Analysis:

Global Carbon Fiber Market accounted for USD 20.46 Billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Key Competitors:

Toray Industries Inc.

TEIJIN LIMITED

SGL Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Holding Corporation

Formosa Plastics Corporation among others.

Foremost market drivers & Restraints:

Rising demand of fuel-efficient vehicles

Growing usage of CF & CFRP in the airbus aircraft

Concentrating on the electricity production from renewable sources

Increasing cost of carbon fiber composites

Inadequate production amalgamation

Segmentation:

On the basis of resin type, the global CF & CFRP Carbon Fibre and Carbon Fibre Reinforced Plastic market is segmented into

thermosetting CFRP

thermoplastic CFRP.

On the basis of manufacturing process, the global CF & CFRP Carbon Fibre and Carbon Fibre Reinforced Plastic market is segmented into

lay-up

resin transfer molding

compression molding

injection molding

filament winding

pultrusion processes

On the basis of end users, the global CF & CFRP Carbon Fibre and Carbon Fibre Reinforced Plastic market is segmented into

aerospace & defense

automotive

wind energy

civil engineering

sporting goods

medical

electrical & electronics

marine

pipe & tank

Competitive Analysis:

The global CF & CFRP market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

