Global Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Market Production, Quality, Analysis and Development

The high-strength, high modulus (stiffness) and light-weight properties of carbon fiber have taken sporting goods to the next level of performance. Golf shafts, racquets, skis, snowboards, hockey sticks, fishing rods, bats, and bicycles have all been advanced through carbon fiber reinforcements and the opportunities to further improve sporting good applications are boundless. The reason for using carbon fiber for sporting good applications is not only its light-weight and durable properties, but also the freedom it provides when designing highly-specific applications. The precise feeling and shape of a piece of equipment, which is critical to its performance, are easily achieved when working with carbon fiber materials.

Carbon fibersare highly preferred for the manufacture ofsports equipmentlike rackets and sports sticks, majorly due to their exceptional properties such as light weight, improved resistance, high strength to weight ratio, and stiffness. With the increasing demand for advanced sports equipment, the requirement for carbon fibers to produce such advanced equipment is increasing substantially. Carbon fibers possess properties like fiber yield, consistent sizing content, and processing characteristics like low fuzz or even tow spreadability, which make them suitable for applications in the sports industry. Also, by using carbon fibers, the sports equipment manufacturers can control the tensile strength and the tensile modulus of the high-performance equipment.

North America accounted for over 35.0% of the revenue share in 2015 owing to high technological advancement leading to increasing use of composites for various sports equipment such as polo sticks and lacrosse sticks. Growing demand for artificial turf for American football, basketball courts, and golf is expected to drive growth over the forecast period.

Europe demand for sports composites was valued at over USD 900 million in 2015. The region is driven by the presence of a large number of sports composites manufacturers, thus increasing the widespread availability of the product at a competitive price. In addition, increasing adoption of hockey and tennis in European countries such as Germany and France is expected to drive growth over the forecast period.

This report focuses on Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hexcel

SGL Group

TEIJIN

Toray Industries

Cytec Solvay Group

DowAksa

Kemrock Industries and Exports

Nippon Graphite Fiber

Taekwang Industrial

Weihei Tuozhan Fiber

ZOLTEK Carbon Fiber

Segment by Type

PAN-Based

Pitch-Based

Others

Segment by Application

Sports Sticks

Rackets

Skis and Snowboards

Others

