Global Carbon Black Market 2019 Technological Advancements: A Key Factor Behind Growth | 1. Thai Carbon Black Public Company Limited 2. Cabot Corporation 3. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. 4. Phillips Carbon Black Limited 5. Toray Industries 6. Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.

Market Overview: The global carbon black market was valued at USD 11.67 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 17.35 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2017 to 2025. Carbon black is manufactured by incomplete combustion of heavy petroleum products such as coal tar, FCC tar, and ethylene cracking tar and in small quantities from vegetable oil. Their ability to spread on the surface and provide the much needed strength is expected to boost its application in tire and rubber applications.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rising consumption in plastics & coatings industry

1.2 Growth in rubber industry

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Volatility in raw material prices

2.2 Substitution with silica in tires

Market Segmentation:

The global carbon black market is segmented on the basis of product, application, grade and region.

1. By Product:

1.1 Channel Black

1.2 Furnace Black

1.3 Thermal Black

1.4 Acetylene Black

1.5 Others

2. By Application:

2.1 Tire

2.2 Non-tire rubber

2.3 Plastics

2.4 Inks & Coatings

2.5 Others

3. By Application:

3.1 Standard Grade

3.2 Specialty Grade

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Thai Carbon Black Public Company Limited

2. Cabot Corporation

3. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

4. Phillips Carbon Black Limited

5. Toray Industries

6. Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.

7. OMSK Carbon Group OOO

8. Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black Inc., Ltd.

9. OCI Company Ltd.

10. China Synthetic Rubber Corporation

11. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

