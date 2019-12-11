Global Caramel Color Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Caramel Color Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Caramel color is the world’s most widely used food colorant. It is commonly found in many food and beverage products and is considered to be safe and harmless according to leading food ingredient authorities worldwide. It is mainly used in bakery goods, soy sauces, alcoholic beverage, soft drink etc.

At present, caramel color consumption market mainly concentrated in Asia, North America. Asia is the largest sales country of caramel color in the world in the past few years and it will keep 73% the global sales market in 2018, In China, the consumption of caramel color is mainly ammonia method (Class III), which occupied with 73% in 2018.

According to this study, over the next five years the Caramel Color market will register a -0.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 903.3 million by 2024, from US$ 924.6 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Caramel Color business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Caramel Color market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Caramel Color value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

DDW

Aipu

Sethness

FELIX

Amano

Ingredion

Three A

KF

Qianhe

Aminosan

Zhonghui

Shuangqiao

Market Segment by Type, covers

Class I Caramel Color

Class II Caramel Color

Class III Caramel Color

Class IV Caramel Color

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Bakery Goods

Soy Sauces

Alcoholic Beverage

Soft Drink

Other

