Global Caramel Color Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Caramel Color Sales Will Reach About 579 K MT In 2018 From 580K MT In 2014

Caramel color is the world’s most widely used food colorant. It is commonly found in many food and beverage products and is considered to be safe and harmless according to leading food ingredient authorities worldwide. It is mainly used in bakery goods, soy sauces, alcoholic beverage, soft drink etc.

Caramel color can be created at home during the cooking, boiling or baking process. Caramel color is commonly found in many food and beverage products and is considered to be safe and harmless according to leading food ingredient authorities worldwide. According to the different functional, caramel color is divided into class I /plain caramel color, class II caramel color, class III caramel color and class IV caramel color. Class IV caramel color is the most widely used type which took up about 58% of the global in 2018.

At present, caramel color consumption market mainly concentrated in Asia, North America. Asia is the largest sales country of caramel color in the world in the past few years and it will keep 73% the global sales market in 2018, In China, the consumption of caramel color is mainly ammonia method (Class III), which occupied with 73% in 2018.

The caramel color sales will reach about 579 K MT in 2018 from 580K MT in 2014. Mainly affected by the decline in consumption in China. especially the changes in the consumption structure of soy sauce in the Chinese market.

The caramel color industry is highly competitive due to low entry barriers as the industry is less capital intensive and there is no major technology involved.

We tend to believe this industry is a stable industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. Market demand still exists, but the growth point is not obvious enough, especially the strengthening of the zero-added consumption concept

