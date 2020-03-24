Global Car Telematics and Wireless M2M Market 2019 Size and Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Global Car Telematics and Wireless M2M market size will reach million US$ by 2025, from million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019–2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Car Telematics and Wireless M2M.

This industry study presents the global Car Telematics and Wireless M2M market size, historical breakdown data (2014–2019) and forecast (2019–2025). The Car Telematics and Wireless M2M production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Car Telematics and Wireless M2M in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders AirIQ, Fleetmatics Group PLC, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

AirIQ

Fleetmatics Group PLC

MiX Telematics

TomTom

Trimble

Actsoft

Ctrack

Daimler FleetBoard GmbH

KORE

Masternaut

Telogis

ViriCiti

Local Motion

Mojio

SmartDrive Systems

Toyota Motor Corporation

WirelessCar

Car Telematics and Wireless M2M Breakdown Data by Type

4G M2M Router

Other

Car Telematics and Wireless M2M Breakdown Data by Application

Buses

Vans

Cars

Motorbikes

Trailers

Car Telematics and Wireless M2M Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

Car Telematics and Wireless M2M Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Car Telematics and Wireless M2M status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Car Telematics and Wireless M2M manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Car Telematics and Wireless M2M :

History Year: 2014–2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019–2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Car Telematics and Wireless M2M market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.