Global Car Rearview Mirror Market 2019 Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Type, Application, Analysis And Forecast By 2024

Car rearview mirror is a mirror in automobiles and other vehicles, designed to allow the driver to see rearward through the vehicle’s backlight. It is an important auto part in vehicles for the safety of drivers. The mirror is not ground flat — the front glass surface is at an angle to the back (mirrored) surface. So if you looked at this mirror out of its casing, it would be wedge-shaped with the thicker edge at the top.

Due to the fast development of vehicles industry, Chinese market is becoming the most important market in the world. Many foreign car rearview mirror manufacturers enter into Chinese market by investment or joint venture with domestic companies. At present, the major companies in China are Magna Tangnali Tangnali, MSR, Ficosa, Ichikon and Changchun Fawer.

The growing China vehicle market brings a big scale demand to the car rearview mirror industry. In the past years, the rearview mirror industry kept in a rapid development and the industry will still stay in a fast step in future.

As the development of the car rearview mirror, electric adjustment function is gradually applied in the product and other additional functions are required to add to the rearview mirror. In future, the rearview mirror will become more intelligent.

To grab more market, the domestic companies have to expand the technology, capital investment and brand influence. To meet the challenge of the domestic companies and keep their leading stage, foreign companies need to increase the technology innovation and speed up the product upgrading. In the future, China will be a market of fierce competition.

According to this study, over the next five years the Car Rearview Mirror market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Car Rearview Mirror business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Car Rearview Mirror market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Car Rearview Mirror value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Exterior Mirrors

Interior Mirrors

Under rearview mirrors

Segmentation by application:

Sedan

MPV

SUV

Cross passenger car

Commercial Vehicle

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany,France, UK ,Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, and GCC Countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Magna Tangnali

SMR（China）

Ficosa（China）

Ichikon（China）

Changchun Fawer

MIC

Gentex (Shanghai)

Shanghai Lvxiang

Beijing Goldrare

Sichuan Skay-View

Shanghai Ganxiang

Flabeg (Shanghai)

Beijing BlueView

Ningbo Joyson

Shanghai Mekra

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research Objectives:

To study and analyze the global Car Rearview Mirror consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Car Rearview Mirror market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Car Rearview Mirror manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Car Rearview Mirror with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Car Rearview Mirror submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

