Global Capnography Market 2018 to Observe Rugged Expansion by Projection Year 2027

Market Research Future (MRFR) in their report on the global capnography market predicted a rise by 19.5% CAGR over the review period (2018-2027). The market is expected to record a substantial market valuation by the end of 2027. Capnography is the process to measure CO2 presence in the respiratory gases. It is mostly used during anesthesia in intensive care.

The measurement is shown through a graph which is known as capnogram. The measurement of the CO2 in the arterial blood is essential in conditions such as congenital heart disease. It works by understanding the CO2 absorption through infrared radiation. Its analysis is fast, and accuracy is highly esteemed. Among other situations, capnography works well with pulmonary perfusion, alveolar ventilation, respiratory patterns, and elimination of CO2 from breathing circuit and ventilator during anesthesia. MRFR in their report on the market makes an impactful analysis of the segments, along with their volume-wise and value-wise data. Simultaneously, the report also discusses factors that can contribute significantly in the coming years.

The market is gaining much mileage from the approvals of various healthcare bodies which can provide the market with much-needed traction. Increasing cases of cardiac diseases and others are making capnography’s inclusion all the more necessary. Technological advancement in the segment is also helping the market to reassess its strategic moves continuously, and individual efforts from players are assisting the market in its expansion.

MRFR on their report on the global capnography market segmented the market by type, devices, application, and end-user.

Based on the type, the capnography market can be segmented into capnograph and disposable. The capnograph segment includes mainstream capnography, sidestream capnography, and micro stream capnography. Mainstream capnography can be subdivided into the standalone monitor, handheld monitor, and multi-parameter monitor.

Device-wise, the capnography market includes handheld monitors, stand-alone monitors, and others. Handheld monitors are enjoying widespread popularity.

Application-wise, the capnography market can be segmented into procedural sedation, critical care, emergency medicine, pain management, and general floor. The procedural sedation segment is expected to rise substantially during the forecast period.

Based on the end-user, the capnography market comprises hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. The ambulatory surgical centers are expecting substantial growth during the forecast period.

MRFR, regionally, segments the capnography market into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Rising cases of asthma among kids can trigger the regional capnography market which can also expect substantial backing from the rise in chronic diseases. North America dominates the global capnography market due to the development of advanced products in this region. In Latin America, governments are making the use of capnography mandatory for various treatments owing to which the regional market is witnessing substantial growth. In addition, the market is also receiving support from the World Health Organization (WHO). The American Society of Anesthesiologists made it an integral part of sedation and anesthesia. High-level stress and pollution are also triggering cases of asthma which can better the market scenario in the coming years.

Europe’s market is receiving the benefits of a superlative healthcare structure. Capnography is enjoying substantial inclusion in hospitals and ambulatory cares owing to which the market is ballooning.

The APAC market is expected to be the fastest growing one during the forecast period as its huge population is witnessing a rise in chronic diseases. Healthcare expenditure in the region is also experiencing substantial rise as countries are banking on evolving as a medical tourism hub to better their industrial identity.

Notable players performing well in the global capnography market as per the report of MRFR are Smiths Medical Inc, Nonin medical Inc, Hill Rom Holding Inc, Welch Allyn, Dreagerwerk AG & CO. KGaA, Medtronic, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Diamedica Limited, Care Fusion Cooperation, Covidien Ltd, Edan Instruments, Inc., Masimo, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and BD.

In 2018, Masimo announced that their Rad-97 Pulse CO-Oximeter with in-built NomoLine capnography got the CE marking. The clearance makes it possible for Masimo to market it both within the U.S. and outside of it.

