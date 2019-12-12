Global Canned Motor Pumps Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on Canned Motor Pumps Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 158 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Global Canned Motor Pumps Market Size Was 1858.41 Million USD In 2018

Canned motor pump is a kind of sealed pumps. Canned Motor Pump is a centrifugal pump with hermetically sealed electric motor mounted on single shaft thus eliminating the requirement of mechanical seal or other sealing device. Entire rotating assembly is immersed in the liquid, and motor stator and rotor are isolated from the pumped liquid with corrosion resistant, non-magnetic liner and sleeve. A part of the pumped liquid is by-passed through the motor, for cooling of motor and lubricating the bearing.

The canned motor pump industry is relatively concentrated, which is due to the high barriers, including technical barriers and supply chain barriers. Also, since the gross profit in pump industry is quite easy to calculate, manufacturers found it hard to lift price unless product quality has been lift to a large extent. The major manufacturers in this industry are Teikoku, Nikkiso, Kirloskar Brothers, HERMETIC-Pumpen, Dynamic Pumps, OPTIMEX, Zhejiang Dayuan, Shanghai East Pump, Dalian Huanyou, Chemmp, Shigme, Hayward Tyler, Curtiss-Wright, Harbin Electric Corporation.

In terms of volume, the global Canned Motor Pumps production was 6486.976 K Units in 2018, and it is predicted to reach 8710.89 K Units in 2025. Until 2018, China overall is the dominant producer and exporter of canned motor pump by quantities, while Japan is the dominant producer of canned motor pump by revenue. The main reason is that Japan manufacturers like Teikoku and Nikkiso mainly for chemical and oil & gas uses, with the average price above 700 USD/Unit, while some China producers supplies product for HVAC industry, with the average price less than 30 USD/Unit. The sudden increase in production in 2017 was due to China’s coal-to-gas and coal-to-electricity policies.

The major applications of canned motor pump are chemical industry, oil & gas, nuclear energy industry, HVAC Industry The largest consumption area in terms of volume is HVAC industry, which accounted for 55.04% of world canned motor pumps consumption. The Global Canned Motor Pumps market size was 1858.41 Million USD in 2018 and it will be 2018.33 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR 1.19% from 2018 to 2025.

