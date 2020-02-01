Global Canned Food Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Consumption & Analysis

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Canned Food Market Research Report 2019” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Canned food requires less preparation time and are considered convenient to use, which has led to its popularity in the global market. The demand for sealed and tamper-proof steel container food is high, as they protect food from harmful bacteria. Also, due to hectic and busy lifestyles of consumers, canned food is expected to gain more importance. The process of canning helps in preserving the quality of food products and preventing food spoilage, which subsequently increases their shelf life.

One trend in the market is innovations in packaging. With increase in demand for chemical-free canned foods, manufacturers are focusing on innovations in packaging. Many brands of canned food products have started offering products in BPA-free containers. Some of the companies that offer these include Bionaturae, Crown Prince, Tyson Foods, and Whole Foods.

Europe accounted for more than one-third of the market share during 2015. Key reasons attributed to the growth of canned food in this region are its convenience of use as well as its relatively long shelf life compared to fresh food. Canned foods take less time to prepare and are more convenient to cook. Convenient packaging will further add to the popularity of canned foods. Canned products are more popular in the UK, Ireland, France, and Germany. Also, European consumers prefer for private label products owing to their low price.

This report focuses on Canned Food volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Canned Food market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bolton Group

ConAgra Foods

Del Monte

Kraft Heinz

General Mills

Hormel Foods

Atria Group

Ayam

Bonduelle

Segment by Type

Canned Fish and Seafood

Canned Vegetables

Canned Meat Products

Canned Fruits

Canned Ready Meals

Others

Segment by Application

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers

Others

