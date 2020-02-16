Global Candy Bar Market Analysis, Growth, Share, Industry Trends, Supply Demand, Forecast and Sales to 2024

A candy bar in refers to chocolate bar in American English. Chocolate bar is a form of confectionery usually packaged in a bar or log form, often coated with chocolate, and sized as a snack for one person.

According to this study, over the next five years the Candy Bar market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Candy Bar business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Candy Bar market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Candy Bar value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Chocolate Bar

Non-chocolate Bars

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Online Sales

Offline Sales

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Mars

Mondelez International

Grupo Bimbo

Nestle

Meiji

Hershey

Cadbury

Ulker

Anand Milk Union Limited

Masterfoods

Boyer

The Hershey Company

PEARSON’S CANDY

Idaho Candy Company

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Candy Bar consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Candy Bar market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Candy Bar manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Candy Bar with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Candy Bar Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Candy Bar Consumption 2013-2023

2.1.2 Candy Bar Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Candy Bar Segment by Type

2.2.1 Chocolate Bar

2.2.2 Non-chocolate Bars

2.3 Candy Bar Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Candy Bar Consumption Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Candy Bar Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.3 Global Candy Bar Sale Price by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Candy Bar Segment by Application

2.4.1 Online Sales

2.4.2 Offline Sales

2.5 Candy Bar Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Candy Bar Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Candy Bar Value and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.3 Global Candy Bar Sale Price by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Candy Bar by Players

3.1 Global Candy Bar Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Candy Bar Sales by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Candy Bar Sales Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Candy Bar Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Candy Bar Revenue by Players (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Global Candy Bar Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.3 Global Candy Bar Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Candy Bar Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Candy Bar Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Candy Bar Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

………

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Mars

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Candy Bar Product Offered

12.1.3 Mars Candy Bar Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Mars News

12.2 Mondelez International

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Candy Bar Product Offered

12.2.3 Mondelez International Candy Bar Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Mondelez International News

12.3 Grupo Bimbo

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Candy Bar Product Offered

12.3.3 Grupo Bimbo Candy Bar Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Grupo Bimbo News

12.4 Nestle

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Candy Bar Product Offered

12.4.3 Nestle Candy Bar Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Nestle News

12.5 Meiji

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Candy Bar Product Offered

12.5.3 Meiji Candy Bar Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Meiji News

12.6 Hershey

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Candy Bar Product Offered

12.6.3 Hershey Candy Bar Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Hershey News

12.7 Cadbury

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Candy Bar Product Offered

12.7.3 Cadbury Candy Bar Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Cadbury News

12.8 Ulker

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 Candy Bar Product Offered

12.8.3 Ulker Candy Bar Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Ulker News

……Continued

