Global Calcium Sulfate Market Report 2019 Attractiveness and Key Players

Calcium sulfate is the inorganic compound with the formula CaSO4 and related hydrates. Calcium sulfate is also known as gypsum. The material of calcium sulfate is from gypsum mine.

It is most commonly used in homes and commercial buildings, as gypsum wallboard. Gypsum wallboard is a rigid, light-weight building product, valued for its fire-resistant properties. In construction one of the more common uses of gypsum is in the production of plasterboard.

Calcium sulfate has many other uses, too. In fact, it is used as a filler ingredient in many foods.

Scope of the Report:

Calcium Sulfate downstream is wide, the major fields are construction materials, plaster mold casting, food and pharm industry, etc. In recent years, construction materials industry has developed rapidly. Increasing demand for construction materials industry is expected to drive the demand of the calcium sulfate market.

As overall economic downward trend in China and complicated international economic situation in the world in the past few years, there will be many uncertainties in the next few years. In addition, in the world market of calcium sulfate, supply has been in relative large in the past few years.

The worldwide market for Calcium Sulfate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.6% over the next five years, will reach 12100 million US$ in 2024, from 8720 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Calcium Sulfate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Knauf

National Gypsum

Saint-Gobain group

LafargeHolcim

Volma

American Gypsum

Armstrong World Industries

Etex Group

ACG Materials

Yoshino

Matanat A

GGI

Gipsopolimer

Aytas Alci A.S

Diamond K Gypsum Company

Omid Semnan Gypsum

Al Watania Gypsum

Jonoub Gypsum

BNBM Group

Taishan Gypsum

New YuanDa Industrial

Market Segment by Type, covers

Industrial Grade

Food and Pharm Grade

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Construction Materials

Plater Mold Casting

Food and Pharm Industry

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Calcium Sulfate product scope , market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks. Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Calcium Sulfate, with price , sales, revenue and global market share of Calcium Sulfate in 2017 and 2018.

, sales, revenue and global market share of Calcium Sulfate in 2017 and 2018. Chapter 3, the Calcium Sulfate competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast. Chapter 4, the Calcium Sulfate breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

by regions, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world , from 2014 to 2019.

, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application , with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 12, Calcium Sulfate market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

and revenue, from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Calcium Sulfate sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

