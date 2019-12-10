Global Butyric Acid Derivatives Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Butyric Acid Derivatives Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Butyric acid derivatives are salts and esters of butyric acid also known as botanoic acid. Butyric acid derivatives are profoundly used in animal feed application, butyrate are known to improve gastrointestinal health and prevent microbial infections and ailments in poultry, pigs, fishes, and ruminants.

The Butyric Acid Derivatives demand with a fast growth rate in the past few years. The developed countries demand is relatively stable and the growth rate is relatively low. And the developing countries demand will increase in a relatively higher speed, especially in China, In 2018, global revenue of Butyric Acid Derivatives is nearly 510 M USD; the actual production is about 165 K MT.

According to this study, over the next five years the Butyric Acid Derivatives market will register a 5.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 654.2 million by 2024, from US$ 526.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Butyric Acid Derivatives business, shared in Chapter 3.

Click to view the full report TOC, figure and tables:

https://www.lpinformationdata.com/reports/8434/global-butyric-acid-derivatives-market

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Butyric Acid Derivatives market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Butyric Acid Derivatives value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Sodium Butyrate

Calcium Butyrate

Market Segment by Type, covers

Sodium Butyrate

Calcium Butyrate

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Pig

Poultry

Other

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit @

https://www.lpinformationdata.com/reports/8434/global-butyric-acid-derivatives-market

Related Information:

North America Butyric Acid Derivatives Market Growth 2019-2024

United States Butyric Acid Derivatives Market Growth 2019-2024

Asia-Pacific Butyric Acid Derivatives Market Growth 2019-2024

Europe Butyric Acid Derivatives Market Growth 2019-2024

EMEA Butyric Acid Derivatives Market Growth 2019-2024

Global Butyric Acid Derivatives Market Growth 2019-2024

China Butyric Acid Derivatives Market Growth 2019-2024

Customization Service of the Report :

LP INFORMATION provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

About Us:

LP INFORMATION (LPI) is a professional market report publisher based in America, providing high quality market research reports with competitive prices to help decision makers make informed decisions and take strategic actions to achieve excellent outcomes.We have an extensive library of reports on hundreds of technologies.Search for a specific term, or click on an industry to browse our reports by subject. Narrow down your results using our filters or sort by what’s important to you, such as publication date, price, or name.

Contact US

LP INFORMATION

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: 001-626-346-3938 (US) 00852-58080956 (HK) 0086 15521064060 (CN)

Add: 17890 Castleton St. Suite 162 City of Industry, CA 91748 US