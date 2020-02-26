Global Business Process Management Market 2019 By Market Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025 | IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAPSE, TIBCO Software, web MethodsI, Appian Corp., Global 360, BizFlow Corp, EMC Corp

The Global Business Process Management market is estimated to grow at a significant rate, during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Business process management (BPM) is the business solution approach for improving any business process from end to end by monitoring, modeling, analyzing, measuring, optimizing, and helpful in automating business processes. BPM is not a one-time task, rather than it is an ongoing activity that involves continuous processing of re-engineering. BPM is not a one-time task, rather it involves continuous evaluation of the processes and includes taking actions to improve the total flow of processes that utilizing applications of re-engineering.

The growing demand of Business Process Management in the enterprise for reducing its overall operating cost and improving the overall efficiency of the business as in terms of software and services are vital factors expected to encourage the growth of the global Business Process Management market in the upcoming period. In addition, the emergence of advanced technology like cloud computing and Big Data which offering better efficiency in BPM software and increased IT expenditure are others factors estimated to accelerate the growth of the market in the next few years.

Business Process Management Solution Type analysis

On the basis of Solution type, the Business Process Management market has been segmented into Automation, Process Modelling, Content & Document Management, Monitoring & Optimization, and Integration. Automation segment dominates the global Business Process Management owing to increasing productivity and improving the efficiency of organizations.

Moreover, application of automation BPM in reducing the production cost and requirement of connecting & understanding the rapid change in choice, lifestyle etc. of the end user in a very span of time will boost the automation market over the forecast period. Process modeling market will influence by its application to improve efficiency, make transparency in the whole organization’s processes and tweak business operations through process agility. Monitoring & Optimization segment will drive by improving customer services, identifying the potential opportunities for cost savings or other improvements; and then, applying BPM application in the design process.

Business Process Management Service Type analysis

On the basis of Service type, the Business Process Management market has been segmented into System integration, Consulting, and Training & Education. System integration dominates the market owing to its application; any organizations can have more control over their operations system by monitoring and optimization process. Moreover, system integration provides a speed up process through the real-time execution of processes even when a team is geographically dispersed. The consulting market will boost by application of BPM in organizations to provide efficiency, effectiveness, and agility in their business operations.

Business Process Management Application Type analysis

On the basis of application, the global Business Process Management market has been segmented into BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Government & Defense. By application type, BFSI will lead market due to the application of BPM in banking to help in streamlining all critical processes and making easy in the decision-making process. Moreover, BPM saves resource time and improves the productivity of the staff in the banking industry will boost the BPM market in the banking industry in the forecast period. Government & Defense is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period owing to application of e-governance, government organizations facilitating the provision of government services to end-user of the country.

Moreover, BPM applications in government organizations to automate workflows, aggregate and analyze data, improve record-keeping, boost productivity, respond to citizen requests and cut costs. IT & Telecom will drive by optimizing business processes to increase efficiency, improve outcomes and respond quickly to consumer demand or regulation on the basis of their demand. Healthcare will trigger by monitoring regional disease trends can help gauge the effectiveness of certain vaccines, as well as predict future needs.

Global Business Process Management Market Competitive Landscape

Companies, such as IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAPSE, TIBCO Software, web MethodsI, Appian Corp., Global 360, BizFlow Corp, EMC Corp., Pegasystems, Inc., Peoples soft, Capgemini Group, Software AG, RedHat, K2, BPLogix, Open Text Corporation, Verisae, Inc, Dell Emc, Microsoft Biz Talk Server, Adobe, Fujitsu, Fabasoft, Hewlett Packard, SAP Frankfurt Stock Exchange, and Ultimus are the key players for providing services of Business Process Management. In terms of services offerings, Pegasystems, Inc., IBM Corp., Progress Software, and Appian Corp. are the major players in the market.

