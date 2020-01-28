Global Business Process Management (BPM) Market Anticipated for Progressive CAGR Growth During 2019-2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Business Process Management (BPM) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Business process management is a key term and it is actively persuaded in corporate these days. A business process is series of value added activities collaborated together purposefully to achieve a common goal. Business process is critical to any organization as it generates revenue for them and also comprise for a significant cost to the company. BPM is used for connection, integration, and service-oriented architecture (SOA) process management. Business processes and business process management techniques are becoming accepted. But the interpretation is different.

Business process management (BPM) is a discipline in operations management that uses various methods to discover, model, analyze, measure, improve, optimize, and automate business processes. BPM focuses on improving corporate performance by managing business processes. Any combination of methods used to manage a company’s business processes is BPM. Processes can be structured and repeatable or unstructured and variable. Though not required, enabling technologies are often used with BPM

North America would dominate the BPM market from 2018 to 2023, due to the presence of large number of solution and service vendors headquartered in the U.S. APAC offers potential growth opportunities, as there is a rise in smartphone penetration and larger infrastructure investments by cloud service providers that are turning towards BPM solutions to efficiently manage their expanding operations.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Appian

Software AG

Oracle

Pegasystems

Red Hat

Opentext

Tibco Software

K2

BP Logix

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Process Improvement

Automation

Content and Document Management

Integration

Monitoring and Optimization

Market segment by Application, split into

Government & Defense

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Business Process Management (BPM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Business Process Management (BPM) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

