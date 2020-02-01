Global Bus HVAC System Market Analysis, Growth, Shares and Price Analysis

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Bus HVAC System Market Research Report 2019” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems are thermal management systems used to control the temperatures inside buildings and vehicles. The HVAC systems in buses work on a principle similar to that of other automotive HVAC systems but the required power for conditioning is higher than in other smaller vehicles.

The preference for automatic HVAC over the manual HVAC is one latest trends that will contribute to the growth of the global bus HVAC system market in the future. Over the past few years, bus HVAC system manufacturers have started concentrating on shifting their focus from manual HVAC systems to automatic HVAC systems due to its increased benefits. Automatic HVAC systems need less human intervention and manufacturers are working on differentiating their products from the competitors by introducing compact systems and sensors in HVAC systems. These technologies lower operational complexities and help in achieving better customer satisfaction.

APAC is expected to be the major revenue contributor to the market throughout the forecast period. The rising volume of electric vehicles and the increased demand for public transit vehicles will drive the growth of the market in the region. Moreover, the shift in technology from manual to automatic HVAC systems will be an important driver for the growth of the market in this region.

This report focuses on Bus HVAC System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bus HVAC System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Denso

Guchen Industry

MAHLE

Valeo

WABCO

Thermo King

Air International Thermal Systems

Grayson Thermal Systems

Japanese Climate Systems

Carrier

Coachair

KONVEKTA

SUTRAK USA

Sidwal

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

ICE Powered

Electric and Hybrid

Segment by Application

Coach

Inner City Bus

School Bus

Others

