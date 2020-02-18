Global Building Management System Market In Depth Research with Forecast 2025 by Industry Size, Trends, Challenges, Opportunities and Key Players

Global Building Management System Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025. Global Building Management System Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Building Management System Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Building Management Systems (BMS) or building automation systems (BAS) are computer based control systems installed in buildings, which monitor and control the building s electrical and mechanical equipment such as security system, fire system, power system, lighting and ventilation.

Cost benefits associated with commercial, industrial and residential users, escalating demand for energy efficient & eco-friendly buildings, surging integration of IoT in both the developed and developing countries and simplified building operation & maintenance are the substantial drivers of the market across the globe. Moreover, IOT integration of this system will provide the more secure and remotely controlled solution. All these factor will further increase the demand for these system, which likely to boosting the demand in the upcoming years. However, high implementation costs and lack of technically skilled workforce are the key restraining factors of the market across the world.

The regional analysis of Global Building Management System Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to early adopter of BMS. Asia-Pacific estimate to grow in the global Baby Food & Infant Formula market over the upcoming years. North America is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The major market player included in this report are:

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnsons Controls International Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Dexma Sensors

United Technologies Corporation

