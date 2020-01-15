Global Building Maintenance Services Market will touch a new level in upcoming year

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Building Maintenance Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.
Building Maintenance performs general repairs to buildings and preventive maintenance of systems and equipment.
Technologies such as building automation tools, BIM, and CMMS can all minimize building maintenance services costs, sometimes up to 8% of the total category spend. Integration of IoT and app-based technology with wearables and mobile devices increases workers’ mobility and flexibility and facilitates better incident reporting and communication, while analytics tools enable analysis of supplier effectiveness leading to better decision-making.
Buyers prefer to engage with suppliers that adhere to strict schedules for discharging some maintenance services (such as cleaning and janitorial services) due to the time-bound nature of these services. Additionally, service providers should also follow a preventive maintenance schedule to inspect various equipment including electrical installations, plumbing systems, and wooden fittings and fixtures to avoid possible emergency costs incurred by faulty repair work.
This report focuses on the global Building Maintenance Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Building Maintenance Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Sodexo
Compass Group
CBRE
ISS
Cushman & Wakefield
BMS Building Maintenance Service
Associated Building Maintenance Co
General Building Maintenance
24/7 Building Maintenance Inc
Millennium Building Services
Pacific Maintenance Company
Able Services
National Facilities Services
Bay Area Green Building Maintenance Services
Environment Control
EMCOR Group
Tru-Serve Building Maintenance
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Landscaping
Interior Building Cleaning
Pest Control
Exterior Building Cleaning
Street and Parking Lot Cleaning and Maintenance
Swimming Pool Cleaning
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Residential Building
Commercial Building
Public Building
