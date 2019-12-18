Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2024

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.
According to this study, over the next five years the Building Information Modeling (BIM) market will register a 16.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3529.2 million by 2024, from US$ 1934.8 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Building Information Modeling (BIM) business, shared in Chapter 3.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the Building Information Modeling (BIM) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Autodesk, Inc (US)
AVEVA Group (UK)
Nemetschek AG (Germany)
Trimble Navigation Ltd (US)
Dassault Systemes S.A. (France)
Bentley Systems, Inc (US)
Cadsoft Corporation (US)
RIB Software AG (Germany)
Siemens (Germany)
Robert Mcneel & Associates (US)
Hongye Technology (China)
Lubansoft (China)
Beijing Explorer Software (China)
Aconex (Australia)
Synchro (UK)
Inovaya (US)
PKPM (China)
IES (UK)
Beck Technology (US)
Glodon(China)
Market Segment by Type, covers
3D BIM Management of Design Models
4D BIM Management of Schedule
5D BIM Management of Costs
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Architects
AEC engineering Offices
Contractors
Owners
Other
