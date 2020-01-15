Global Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market In-Depth Understanding With Various Key players And Forecast By 2019–2028

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

A building energy management system (BEMS) is a sophisticated method to monitor and control the buildings energy needs. Next to energy management, the system can control and monitor a large variety of other aspects of the building regardless of whether it is residential or commercial. Examples of these functions are heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), lighting or security measures. BEMS technology can be applied in both residential and commercial buildings.

Asia Pacific building energy management systems market size is forecast to experience significant growth. The surging demand for these systems can be attributed to increasing popularity of green building technologies across the region. Latin America is predicted to witness high growth prospects owing to increasing awareness regarding energy conservation over the forecast period. Rising awareness regarding efficient use of energy at corporate and government levels is anticipated to propel building energy management systems market demand in commercial, residential as well as industrial sectors. The building sector is primarily responsible for global greenhouse gas emission as well as energy consumption. Surging energy prices and managing energy costs for commercial as well as residential buildings is expected to boost building energy management systems market size over the next few years. These sectors have been adopting various appropriate technologies for controlling, conserving, and monitoring energy. High energy consuming areas in buildings are office equipment, HVAC systems, catering, pumps, etc. Energy consumption in building amenities that mainly includes the use of fossil fuels adds to air pollution, which is likely to have adverse impact on the environment and also likely affect residents health.

This report focuses on the global Building Energy Management System (BEMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Building Energy Management System (BEMS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Honeywell International

Elster Group

Johnson Controls

GridPoint

General Electric

Cisco Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Government

Residential

