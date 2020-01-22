Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Building Automation Market 2019 – Evolving Technology, Segmentation and Industry Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.



A building management system (BMS) is a computer-based control system installed in buildings that controls and monitors the building’s mechanical and electrical equipment such as ventilation, lighting, power systems, fire systems, and security systems.

This report focuses on the global Building Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Building Automation development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Honeywell

Siemens

Johnson Controls

Schneider Electric

United Technologies

Bosch

Legrand

Hubbell

ABB

Ingersoll-Rand

Lutron

Crestron

BuildingIQ

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Wired Technology

Wireless Technology

Market segment by Application, split into

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Building Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Building Automation development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

