Global Bubble Tea Market Size and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025

Global Bubble Tea Market Size study, by End User (Kids (<10 Years), Teenagers (<25 Years), Adults), Type (Original Bubble Tea, Fruit Flavored Bubble Tea, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025

Global bubble tea market is valued at approximately USD 1945.6 Million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Global bubble tea market is market of tea which is primarily consumed flavored beverage consisting of tea as the basic component and chewy tapioca balls. The Bubble tea was precisely originated in Taiwan in the year of 1980 & later gained attention in other Asia-Pacific Countries as well. Basically, bubble tea is considered as brewed black tea or green tea which is precisely mixed with milk, sugar along with chewy tapioca pearls, and usually served cold with ice. Known by various names such as pearl milk tea, bubble milk tea, boba juice, boba tea, or simply bubble tea, refreshing flavored fruit teas and milk teas, served ice cold or piping hot, with cherry natural tapioca balls that you suck up through a big fat straw. Boba teas or bubble teas are usually of two categories based on their content, which are teas (without milk) and milk teas. These Type of tea come with various base which includes black, green, or oolong tea & in many flavors which includes both fruit and non-fruit. The Milk teas mainly include condensed milk, powdered milk, or fresh milk. Several boba shops are indulged in offering Asian style smoothies that include a dairy base along with fresh fruit or fruit-flavored powder (but no tea).

Bubble tea contain tapioca which is a good source of carbohydrates for quick energy. However, bubble tea does not have any potential health benefits as such. The bubble tea market is primarily driven due to cost-effective price considering the global scenario. However, the addition of artificial preservatives along with color & presence of excess sugar in bubble tea are acting as restraining factors considering the market growth. The emergence of new flavors of bubble tea & lowering demand for carbonated drinks pave way for opportunities for market expansion. Thus, number of fully dedicated outlets for bubble tea are increasing and gaining popularity.

On the basis of segmentation, bubble tea market is segmented into end user and type. Based on the end-user segment the global bubble tea market is segmented into three major categories which includes, kids (<10 years), teenagers (<25 years) and adults (Above 25 years). The market is currently dominated by the adult segment with more than 61.82% revenue share in 2017. The segment is anticipated to dominate throughout the forecast period. The key reasons supporting the high demand from these segments are higher income levels of consumers under this age group and rapidly increasing demand for high energy drinks among adults. The teenager’s segment is anticipated to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Based on type, the global bubble tea market is divided into original flavor, fruit flavor, and others. The fruit flavor bubble tea segment dominates the global bubble tea market with 56.18% revenue share in 2016. High consumer preference for these types of bubble tea is due to their exotic taste flavors and high nutrition value. Fruit based bubble tea are much healthier than the original bubble tea. In addition to this it offers more diverse options to the customers and a possibility to reduce the added sugar content in the bubble tea making it healthier. Original bubble tea on the other hand have limited customization options and hence are lesser in demand. Other flavors such as coffee based, chocolate-based bubble teas are anticipated to grow over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Bubble Tea market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is primarily a coffee consuming region, however, with shifting consumer interest towards the rising tea trends is changing the entire paradigm of the North American beverage industry. Increasing number of local and global outlets serving tea in the region and increasing consumer awareness for health-conscious drinks, the tea industry continues to bring tea-curious drinkers ever more choices. The European bubble tea market is anticipated to witness a competitive war between the local and the foreign brands as several established Asian bubble tea brands are eyeing to enter the region. UK and Italy are anticipated to be the most prominent targeted regions by these brands as these regions have witnessed an increasing demand for non-carbonated drinks and increasing awareness for health benefits of tea in these regions. Asia Pacific has been the second largest market for bubble tea contributing to 29.46% revenue share in 2017. Asia Pacific bubble tea market is anticipated to grow up to USD 1175.9 million by 2025 at a healthy CAGR of 8.9% through 2025. Due to its origin from Taiwan, bubble tea has been a popular traditional drink in several Asian countries. However, the beverage has recently gained the consumers attention due to increasing popularity across the world and also the constant efforts of the bubble tea brands to innovate with the various bubble tea flavors and ingredients. Moreover, the region has witnessed an increasing number of retail outlets serving bubble tea and an increasing per capita income. Although there is a significant increase in number of families joining middle class group worldwide, in 2017, almost 88% of the next 1 billion people to enter the middle class globally will be Asians.

