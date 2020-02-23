Global Bronchoscopes Market estimated value of USD 32.05 billion in 2026 | Top Players- Cogentix Medical, Lymol Medical, EFER ENDOSCOPY, SCHÖLLY FIBEROPTIC GMBH, PENTAX Medical, Uptake Medical, SCHINDLER ENDOSKOPIE TECHNOLOGIE GmbH, Vimex Sp. z o.o., HANGZHOU ENDOTOP MEDI-TECH CO.LTD.

This market report from GLOBAL BRONCHOSCOPES MARKET also shows the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares over the forecast period for each company. With the market insights provided in the report, acquiring a more accurate understanding of the market landscape, issues that may arise for the industry in the future, and how to best position specific brands will become easier. The Global Bronchoscopes Market report analyzes and estimates the general drivers of the market in the form of consumer demand, government policy and demand associated with consumer buying patterns and therefore market growth and development. In addition, the report analyzes common market conditions such as price of the product, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand, and growth rate of the market, giving businesses a hand in deciding multiple strategies. The Global Bronchoscopes Market report conducted SWOT analysis and many other standard steps of data research, analysis and collection.

Market Analysis: Global Bronchoscopes Market

Global Bronchoscopes Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 17.18 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 32.05 billion in 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the bronchoscopes market are-Teleflex Incorporated, Olympus Corporation, Ambu A/S, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, FUJIFILM Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cogentix Medical, Lymol Medical, EFER ENDOSCOPY, SCHÖLLY FIBEROPTIC GMBH, PENTAX Medical, Uptake Medical, SCHINDLER ENDOSKOPIE TECHNOLOGIE GmbH, Vimex Sp. z o.o., HANGZHOU ENDOTOP MEDI-TECH CO.LTD., Richard Wolf GmbH, SOPRO-COMEG GmbH, Endoservice GmbH, Animus Beyford Trading SL, and Novatech SA.

Market Definition:

Bronchoscopy is the process of diagnosing or treatment of disorders associated with airways. This method allows the surgeon or the diagnostic individual to look for any abnormalities in the airway of the individual. Bronchoscopes are the instruments used for this process and it even allows the doctor to treat the abnormalities or take a sample of any abnormalities for the diagnosis.

Market Drivers:

Rising prevalence of respiratory disorders and the need for proper diagnosis of these disorders is expected to drive the market growth Technological advancements and developments in the market is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Segmentation:

By Type (Rigid, Flexible), Application (Bronchial Diagnosis, Bronchial Treatment), Use (Reusable, Disposable), End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2016, EFER ENDOSCOPY announced the launch of EFER-SUPERGLASS stents for EFER-DUMON stent instruments. These stents are aimed at decreasing any friction, and increase the flow of organic secretions. In December 2018, Olympus Corporation announced that it had received US Food and Drug Administration approval for Spiration Valve System used for the treatment of emphysema.

Competitive Analysis:

Global bronchoscopes market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of bronchoscopes market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

