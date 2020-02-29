Global Bromelain Market Research Report – Forecast to 2025

Reportocean.com “Global Bromelain Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Get more information, Ask for Free Sample Copy of [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31749

Bromelain Market Research Report: by Source (Stem, Fruits), by Type (1,200 GDU/g, 2,000 GDU/g, 2,500 GDU/g, Others), by Application (Healthcare, Dietary Supplements, Food & Beverages, Others), and Region – Global Forecast till 2025

Market analysis

Bromelain is a chemical extricated from stem and fruit of the pineapple. Its application in pharmaceutical, food and beverage and beauty care products segments has increased its noticeable quality. Different advances in innovations have improved the mechanical evaluations and nature of bromelain extensively. Decontamination methodologies embraced by proteinase manufacturers combined with steps taken for safeguarding the quality from substance industrialization is probably going to goad the bromelain market. The wide extent of bromelain applications crosswise over different end-use ventures is relied upon to goad the market development over the estimated time frame. Advancement of innovation extraction strategies is another incredible driver of the bromelain market. For example, bromelain can be isolated utilizing adsorption and sanitized with the assistance of nanoparticles. But, destructive reactions of bromelain can limit market development. The global bromelain market is expected to reach the value of USD 1,055.1 million by the year 2025, growing at a 4.60% CAGR during the forecast period (2018- 2025).

Market segmentation

Based on its type, the global bromelain market is bifurcated into 1,200 GDU/g, 2,000 GDU/g, 2,500 GDU/g, and others. On the basis of its application, the market is segmented into food & beverages, dietary supplements, healthcare, and others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global bromelain market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Enzybel Group (Belgium), Food State Company (U.K.), Krishna Enzytech Pvt. Ltd. (India), Hong Mao Biochemicals Co., Ltd. (Thailand), and Fooding Group Limited (China), Creative Enzymes (U.S.), Changsha Natureway Co., Ltd. (China), Nutriteck (Canada), Enzyme Development Corporation (U.S.), Advanced Enzyme Technologies (India), among others are some of the major players in the global bromelain market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

2.5 Key Takeaways

2.6 Key Buying Criteria

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Wide Application Scope

4.2.2 Innovative Extraction Processes

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Harmful Side Effects of Bromelain

4.4 Opportunity

4.4.1 Increasing Demand for Bromelain in the Cosmetics Industry

4.5 Challenge

4.5.1 High Extraction Costs

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.2 Supply Chain Analysis

5.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Rivalry

6 Global Bromelain Market, by Source

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Stem

6.1.2 Fruits

Continued..

Make an enquiry about this [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31749

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Nishi Sharma

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]