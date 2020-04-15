Global Brick Carton Packaging Market: Revolutionary Opportunities, Size, Share, Business Statistics, Growth Prospects and Forecast 2027

The Report Brick Carton Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

The brick carton is a package made up of paperboard, aluminum or low-density polyethylene. Brick carton packaging protects the product from external contaminants and moisture. Brick carton packaging also helps in enhancing the shelf-life of the product. It is a customizable form of packaging the products as per the specificity and requirement of the product manufacturer. Brick carton packaging is available in different volumes and also helps in boosting the market of related products such as the brick carton packaging testing instruments. Brick carton packaging is made of numerous layers of paper, plastic, and aluminum. The aseptic brick carton filling machine is an advanced technique; which creates an optimal seal for the brick carton package’s gable top. The aseptic brick carton packaging also gives products a shelf life up to six months.

Products packaged in the brick carton packaging also retain their nutritional value till the point of consumption. It saves the products from the damage of heat, light, pressure, microorganisms and external pollution.

Brick Carton Packaging Market: Market Dynamics

The growing demand for food and beverages in the developing economies is fueling the growth of the brick carton packaging market. The cost-effectiveness of the brick carton packaging pushes manufacturers to opt for it, to reduce the overall cost of manufacturing.

The availability of low-cost brick carton packaging materials is also fueling the market growth. Brick carton packaging can keep the products safe without the need of any additives or preservatives, thus again benefits the manufacturer in saving the production cost. Companies these days are manufacturing brick carton packaging compliant with the ergonomic criteria, such as one-stop packaging service, high-energy efficiency, low emissions and environment protection. Brick carton packages compliant with rules above can be considered as green packaging. The use of aseptic packaging technology is one of the latest trends in the brick carton packaging market. An aseptic package is sterilized before filling it with the UHT (ultra-high temperature) treated food. This technology is also a driver for the growth of brick carton packaging market as it creates a product which is maximum shelf-stable.

Brick Carton Packaging Market: Market Segmentation

The global brick carton packaging market can be segmented on the basis of end-use industries:

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Nutraceutical

Chemicals

Others

It can be segmented on the basis of package material used:

Uncoated Paperboard

Low-density polyethylene (LDPE)

Aluminum

It can also be segmented on the basis of the type of opening of the package:

Cut

Straw Hole

Clip

Twist

King Twist

Brick Carton Packaging Market: Segmentation Overview

The aluminum in the brick carton packaging acts as a barrier for odors, UV radiations, and other gasses. The low-density polyethylene is used to ensure protection against moisture and other humid contaminants. The filling of drinks is a crucial process in the production of beverages. Brick carton packaging is used to pack dairy products, tea and coffee drinks, fruit juices, vegetable juices, herbal drinks & medicines, alcohols & wines, etc. Brick carton package is sealed with the beast seal quality for their efficient distribution. They are also beneficial for preservation of vital and sensitive ingredients such as vitamins and minerals.

Brick Carton Packaging Market: Regional Outlook

The global brick carton packaging market geographically is segmented as North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe hold a significant market share of brick carton packaging market owing to the increasing demand for premium packaging quality. Furthermore, the increase in R & D activities related to the packaging technology, wherein brick carton packaging is widely accepted, aids in boosting the growth of brick carton packaging market in the region. The market in the APEJ region is more inclined towards growing demand for brick carton packaging because of the increasing demand for packaged food and beverages.

Brick Carton Packaging Market: Prominent Players

Some of the prominent players in the global brick carton packaging market are:

Tetra Pak International S.A.

Shanghai Skylong Aseptic Package Material Co., Ltd.

International Paper

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

Elopak AS

Reynolds Group Holdings

Sealed Air

Saxon Packaging Limited

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

