Global Breast Imaging Technologies Market to Reach US$6 billion by 2025

The Advanced Research on Breast Imaging Technologies Market- Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025, issued by Crystal Market Research. the Breast Imaging Technologies Industry has come across significant development in the existence and is anticipated to grow significantly over the period of forecast.

The global breast imaging technologies market is projected to be around $6 billion by 2025. The market is primarily driven by increasing prevalence of breast cancer worldwide. As per the statistical analysis conducted by GLOBOCAN in 2012, around 1.8 million new breast cancer cases were estimated for 2015 and this number was further projected to reach 2.4 million by 2030. Such significant prevalence of breast cancer will largely contribute to the growth of breast imaging technologies market during the forecast period.

Rising geriatric population, increasing awareness related to early breast cancer detection and technological advancement in breast imaging technologies are expected to further propel the market growth during the forecast period. Favorable initiatives undertaken by government and private agencies to increase awareness related to breast cancer and its treatment will also contribute significantly to the market growth in coming years. However, restraining factors such as high costs of breast imaging systems along with stringent regulatory approval procedures can hamper the growth of breast imaging technologies market during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis of Breast Imaging Technologies Market:

Dilon Technologies Inc.

GE Healthcare

Hologic Inc.

Siemens AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Gamma Medica Inc.

SonoCiné Inc.

Categorical Division by Type:

Non-Ionizing Breast Imaging Technologies

Automated Whole-Breast Ultrasound

Breast Ultrasound

Breast MRI

Breast Thermography

Optical Imaging

Based on Application:

3D Breast Tomosynthesis

Full-Field Digital Mammography

Analog Mammography

Positron Emission Mammography

Positron Emission Tomography/Computed Tomography

Cone Beam Computed Tomography

Electrical Impedance Tomography

Market Opportunities

1.Development of next generation breast imaging modalities and geographical expansion holds the key opportunities for the players operating in the global breast imaging technologies market.

2.With governments focusing on building awareness and providing assistance in research and development for breast imaging technologies, further advancement in these modalities will facilitate a competitive edge for the key players in the global breast imaging technologies market.

Regional Insights:

Major Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Secondary Research

1.2.2. Primary Research

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

Chapter 3. Breast Imaging Technologies Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Breast Imaging Technologies Market Definition

3.1.2. Breast Imaging Technologies Market Segmentation

3.2. Breast Imaging Technologies Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Breast Imaging Technologies of Drivers

3.2.2. Breast Imaging Technologies Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

4. Market Analysis by Regions

5. Breast Imaging Technologies Market, By Service

6. Breast Imaging Technologies Market, By Application

7. Breast Imaging Technologies Market, By Region

…….CONTINUED FOR TOC

