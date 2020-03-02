Global Breast Imaging Technologies Market: Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022. Key Players are Dilon Technologies, General Electric Company, Hologic, Inc., Siemens AG and Toshiba corporation

Description:

Breast cancer is one of the major diseases that usually culminates in death among women. Breast Imaging refers to the process of taking high-resolution pictures of the breast tissue.

The market is predicted to witness an extended increase in attention and growth rate thanks to the rise in number of breast cancer diseases detected and the awareness of the same by various health sector organizations.

Market Dynamics:

There is an increase in demand for the breast mapping techniques in market related to the rise in number of cases of breast cancer incidence. The rise in awareness among people about the impact and extent of these diseases have led to an increase in demand for these techniques. There however is the need for newer players to come into the picture so that the demand for the products can be met to a greater extent.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Breast Imaging Technologies Market can be segmented based on the product type and the geography they are used in. The product type classification includes dividing the device into the ionizing and non-ionizing type of technology-based devices. The various types of devices that come under the ionizing header include analog mammography, full field digital mammography, molecular breast imaging, etc. Under non-ionizing applications, the various processes include breast MRI, breast ultrasonic, etc. The geography division classifies the usage on a country basis like Australia, Argentina, etc.

Regional/Geographic Analysis:

Australia has shown the maximum number of detected breast cancer cases and they have a lot of companies investing in technology there to prevent further occurrence of the same. The big players are mainly sourced out of the developed countries with a minor presence in other territories. North American countries, Germany and France are market leaders in this department.

Opportunities:

Asia Pacific region has witnessed an increase in the number of detected cases of breast cancer. With a large chunk of developing countries coming under this hood and the awareness of the detection methods and causes not clear in this territory, they are potential hotspots for future investment. The rise in number of incidences of these diseases clearly shows a growing market for companies in this segment for a long time to come.

Key Players:

The major players in this market are Dilon Technologies, General Electric Company, Hologic, Inc., Siemens AG and Toshiba corporation.

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides in-depth market segmentation that is derived from extensive product mapping exercises, macro-economic factors and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors are delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

