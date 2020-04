Global Breast Cancer Therapy Market Will Reach USD 29.6 Billion by 2026

The Global Breast Cancer Therapy Market is anticipated to reach USD 29.6 Billion by 2026. In 2017, the targeted therapy segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue.

Breast cancer is a disorder which is observed as malignant cell growth in the breast area. Such cancer can start at the breast tissue, ducts, or the lobules. In general, cancers developing from lobules are known as lobular carcinomas while cancer developing from the ducts are known as ductal carcinomas. The symptoms of cancer include dimpling of the skin, lumps, alteration in the breast size and impeding of fluid coming from breast. Generally, breast cancer is observed as the common disease in women over the age of 50. Moreover, the breast cancer is second most common disorder among all cancer types. This disease can be diagnosed and controlled by imaging test, physical tests, biopsy and appropriate care.

The global breast cancer therapies market is majorly driven by increasing occurrence of breast cancer cases across the globe. Rising number of breast cancer cases are related with early menarche, protracted exposure to endogenous estrogens, late menopause and late stage at first childbirth which all are anticipated to render high impact on the market growth. In addition, launch of several screening and diagnostic programs and increasing advancement in technology are other factors expected to make a remarkable growth in the market. Moreover, increasing occurrence of obesity in women after menopause, increasing consciousness regarding breast cancer, and lifestyle risk factors (alcohol consumption and smoking) are other circumstances expected to drive the growth in global breast cancer therapies market.

Geographically, North America accounted for the largest share in the global breast cancer therapies market in 2017. The dominance is majorly owing to the increasing R&D funding through private and public organizations along with growing prevalence of breast cancer in the region. Moreover, increasing geriatric population majorly in U.S. and, breast feeding termination at an early stage are factors stimulating the risk factors for breast cancer development which in turn is expected to support the growth of breast cancer therapies market in North America region. Asia Pacific breast cancer therapies market is expected to grow at significant rate during the forecast period due to increasing occurrence of disease coupled with increasing rate of lifestyle changes and health risks associated with it. Moreover, increasing adoption of technology, refining economic settings, and rising awareness regarding disease preventions are other factors boosting the breast cancer therapies market growth across Asia Pacific region.

The leading companies profiled in the Breast Cancer Therapies Market report include AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, Danaher, Bristol Myers Squibb, Eisai Co., Ltd., Merck & Co., Novartis AG, Novocure, Pfizer Inc., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG.

