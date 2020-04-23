Global Breast Biopsy Devices Market 2019-2026: Key players dominating Like Becton, Dickinson and Company , C.R. Bard, Inc., Devicor Medical Products Inc., Hologic Inc and many more.

Market Definition: Breast Biopsy Devices Market

The Global Breast Biopsy Devices Market accounted to USD 436.5 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

A Breast Biopsy is a test that removes tissue or sometimes fluid from the suspicious area which are examined under a microscope and further tested to check for the presence of breast cancer. Biopsy is the only diagnostic procedure that can definitely determine if the suspicious area is cancerous.

Key Market Competitors: Breast Biopsy Devices Market

Few of the major competitors are Becton, Dickinson and Company , C.R. Bard, Inc., Devicor Medical Products Inc., Hologic Inc., Argon Medical Devices, Cook Medical Incorporated, Encapsule Medical Devices LLC, Ethicon Endo Surgery (Johnson and Johnson) , Galini SRL, Intact Medical Corporation among others.

The BREAST BIOPSY DEVICES MARKET report is based on unique research done by our team which delivers analytical scrutiny of the market across several segments. The report additionally consists of current size and Summary of the market and industry combined with outlook prospects. In addition, key market makers are examined on numerous factors such as company overview, product portfolio, and revenue details during the forecast year. Also, the total potential of the market is briefed in the full report. The report highlights CAGR value fluctuations during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. The base year for calculation in the report is considered as 2017 while the historic year is 2016 which will inform you how the Breast Biopsy Devices Market is going to act upon in the forecast years by giving information about the several market insights.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints are as follows:

Rising incidences of breast cancer

New reimbursement guidelines for breast biopsy procedures in the U.S.

Increasing number of awareness about breast cancer and cancer screening programs

Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries

Market Segmentation: Breast Biopsy Devices Market

By type the market for breast biopsy devices is segmented into Needle Breast Biopsy and Open Surgical Breast Biopsy. The needle breast biopsy segment is further segmented into Core-Needle Biopsy (CNB), Fine-Needle Aspiration Biopsy (FNAB), and Vacuum-Assisted Biopsy (VAB). The Open Surgical Breast Biopsy segment is further segmented into Excisional Breast Biopsy and Incisional Breast Biopsy.

By product the breast biopsy devices market is segmented into Biopsy Needles, Guidance Systems, Biopsy Tables, Localization Wires, and Others. By Guidance the breast biopsy devices market is segmented into Mammography-Guided Stereotactic Breast Biopsy, Ultrasound-Guided Breast Biopsy, MRI-Guided Breast Biopsy, and Other Guidance Techniques.

On the basis of end-user the market is segmented into diagnostic centers and hospitals.

On the basis of geography, breast biopsy devices market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, andBrazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Company Analysis:

The breast biopsy devices market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of breast biopsy devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

