Global Brandy Market Revenue (Million Usd) Growth Ratio Analysis 2019

Brandy is a spirit which is produced from wine or fermented fruit juice. All required is that this liquid can be allowed to ferment and the resulting mildly-alcoholic product not be heated past the boiling point of water. The low-boiling point liquids distilled from wine include almost all of the alcohol, a small amount of water, and many of the wine’s organic chemicals. All these chemicals give brandy its taste and aroma.

In general Brandy contains 35-60 percent of alcohol by volume and is typically taken as an after-dinner drink. Some brandies are aged in wooden casks, some are colored with caramel coloring to imitate the effect of aging, and some brandies are produced using a combination of both aging and coloring.

As an alcoholic beverage distilled from wine or a fermented fruit mash. The term mostly used alone refers to the grape product; brandies made from the wines or fermented mashes of other fruits are usually identified by the specific fruit name.

In the sales volume, India is the largest consumption market, about 96.9% is consumed in southern India, and mainly the low-price product. The second largest consumption market is Philippines, which is followed by Russia, United States and Germany.

In the sales revenue, China has surpassed United States, becoming the largest market (3944.04 million USD), followed by United States, Russia, India, Germany.

In Chinese market, brandy recognition is still low, after the anti-corruption in China, now the primary market is concentrated in South China, especially in Guangdong Province, the consumption of Guangdong occupies over 60% market share, new foreign companies always select this region as 1st strongpoint to expand business in China.

According to this study, over the next five years the Brandy market will register a 1.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 24200 million by 2024, from US$ 22400 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Brandy business, shared in Chapter 3.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

S.

S.O.P

XO

Hors dage

Multi – Idler

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Shop and Supermarket

Restaurant and Bar and Club

Exclusive Store

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Emperador

Gran Madador

McDowell’s No.1

Hennessy

Manision House

Changyu

E and J Gallo

Honey Bee

Old Admiral

Men’s Club

Dreher

McDowell’s VSOP

Golden Grape

Paul Masson

Martell

Old Kenigsberg

Remy Martin

Courvoisier

Christian Brothers

Silver Cup Brandy

Camus

Bisquit

Baron Otard

Louis Royer

Korbel

Brillet

Salignac

Meukow

Hardy

Gautier

