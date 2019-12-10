Global Brake Pads Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Brake Pads Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Brake Pads are components of brake systems used in automotive and other applications.Brake pads are usually used in disc brake setups within a hydraulic brake caliper and are squeezed versus the brake disc, or rotor in order to stop the car when using the brakes.

As we can see from the past few years, the brake pads industry has developed rapidly for many years and the technology is mature. The key manufacturers mainly distribute in USA, Europe and Japan regions, where the automobile industry is quite developed. And the manufacturers’ bases are located all over the world.

According to this study, over the next five years the Brake Pads market will register a 1.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 11070 million by 2024, from US$ 10410 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Brake Pads business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Brake Pads market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Brake Pads value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Federal Mogul

Hitachi Chemical

TRW

Akebono

MAT Holdings

Nisshinbo

Sangsin Brake

Delphi Automotive

Sumitomo

ITT

ICER

EBC Brakes

Fras-le

ATE

Acdelco

ADVICS

Shandong Gold Phoenix

Brake Parts Inc

BREMBO

ABS Friction

SAL-FER

Hunan BoYun

Shangdong xinyi

Double Link

Market Segment by Type, covers

Non-asbestos Organic Brake Pads

Semi Metallic Brake Pads

Low Metallic NAO Brake Pads

Ceramic Brake Pads

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

OEMs Market

Aftermarket

