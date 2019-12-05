Global Bowling Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Bowling Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

The global Bowling market is valued at 872.33 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1188.04 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.51% during 2018-2025.

North America is the largest region of Bowling in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. North America market took up about 43.47% the global market in 2018, while Europe and Japan were about 29.46%, 6.76%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Bowling market will register a 4.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1070.8 million by 2024, from US$ 891.8 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Bowling business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Bowling market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Bowling value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Brunswick Bowling

Parrella Company

Ebonite International

QubicaAMF

US Bowling

Murrey International

KR Strikeforce

Storm Bowling

MOTIV Bowling

Champion Sports

Market Segment by Type, covers

Bowling Balls

Bowling Pins

Bowling Accessories

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Sporting Goods Retailers

Department Stores

Online Retail

