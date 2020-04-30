Global Bovine Lactoferrin Market 2019- Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2024

The “Bovine Lactoferrin Market” report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

Lactoferrin (LF), also known as lactotransferrin (LTF), is a multifunctional protein of the transferrin family. Lactoferrin is a globular glycoprotein with a molecular mass of about 80 kDa that is widely represented in various secretory fluids, such as milk, saliva, tears, and nasal secretions. Lactoferrin is also present in secondary granules of PMN and is secreted by some acinar cells. Lactoferrin can be purified from milk or produced recombinantly. Human colostrum (“”first milk””) has the highest concentration, followed by human milk, then cow milk (150 mg/L).

Scope of the Report:

First, for industry structure analysis, the Bovine Lactoferrin industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 69.21% of the revenue market. Regionally, New Zealand is the biggest production value area of valves, also the leader in the whole Bovine Lactoferrin industry.

Second, the production of Bovine Lactoferrin increased from 172.63MT in 2011 to 221.81 MT in 2015 with an average growth rate of more than 6%.

Third, New Zealand occupied 37.15% of the production market in 2015. It is followed by USA and Australia, which respectively have around 24.48% and 19.14% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, Japan was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 57.6% of the global consumption volume in 2015.

Fourth, for price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Bovine Lactoferrin producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. The price of the major raw material varies according to the milk price.

Fifth, for forecast, the global Bovine Lactoferrin revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 5~9%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of Bovine Lactoferrin.

The worldwide market for Bovine Lactoferrin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.4% over the next five years, will reach 220 million US$ in 2024, from 150 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Bovine Lactoferrin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

