GLOBAL BOTTLED SPRING WATER MARKET 2019: KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALE, SUPPLY, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES FORECAST TO 2025

Water is an incredibly important aspect of daily lives. Bottled water is a necessary and reliable way to deliver safe drinking water. There are various types of bottled water such as spring water, purified water, mineral water, ground water and others. Bottled water is packaged in plastic or glass bottles. Bottled water can be carbonated or not. Bottled water offers a good taste, quality, and convenience.

The global bottled water market is mainly driven by increased health awareness and changing consumer lifestyle. The bottled water market is expected to witness rapid growth fueled by strong demand for clean, flavored and hygienic drinking water. Other important factors driving the bottled water market are an advancement in user-friendly packaging. Strong growth of tourism industry and portability of hygienic bottled water is also expected to trigger demand for bottled water. However, stringent regulations regarding packaging of water and bottled water standards are expected to hamper the growth of the market to some extent. Moreover, easy availability of tap water and rising concerns with regarding increasing plastic waste is expected to present a challenge for industry participants.

Asia Pacific was the leading regional market for bottled water, with over 30% share of total consumption in 2014. Huge population, strong economical growth, increasing disposable income, coupled with changing lifestyle has resulted in strong growth of bottled water market in Asia-Pacific region. Asia-Pacific is expected to remain a major regional market for bottled water during the next five years. North America and Europe are expected grow at a moderate pace forecast period. However, North America and Europe are expected to experience decline its market share during the forecast period. Latin America and the Middle East are also expected to witness the robust growth of bottled water market in the years to come.

The global Bottled Spring Water market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Bottled Spring Water volume and value at global level, regional level and company level.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Coca-Cola

Danone

Nestlé

The Mountain Valley Spring Company

Tibet Water Resources

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Unflavored Bottled Spring Water

Flavored Bottled Spring Water

Segment by Application

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Individual Retailers

