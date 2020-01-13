Global Boring Tools MarkeGlobal Boring Tools Market 2019 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025t 2019 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

Boring Tools Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Boring Tools Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Boring Tools Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

In machining, boring is the process of enlarging a hole that has already been drilled (or cast) by means of a single-point cutting tool (or of a boring head containing several such tools), such as in boring a gun barrel or an engine cylinder. Boring is used to achieve greater accuracy of the diameter of a hole, and can be used to cut a tapered hole. Boring can be viewed as the internal-diameter counterpart to turning, which cuts external diameters.

Onshore segment is expected to be the largest market for drilling tools, by application, in 2017. Approximately 70% of the total oil and gas production in the world takes places at onshore fields. These fields are easier to operate from an exploration perspective and require less capital investment as compared to offshore fields. Formations in onshore wells are more stable during the drilling process than those in offshore. Market demand for drilling tools from onshore segment is also the fastest-growing. US and China with vast onshore reserves present ample market opportunities in this onshore segment.

North America is expected to be the largest and the fastest-growing market, by region, during the forecast period. Increasing shale gas production and energy reforms of respective countries would drive the growth of the drilling tools in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to be the second fastest-growing market for drilling tools.

The global Boring Tools market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Boring Tools volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Boring Tools market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BIG KAISER

Kennametal

NACHI-FUJIKOSHI

OSG

Sandvik

…

Segment by Type

Drill Bits

Drilling Tubulars

Drilling Motors

Drill Reamers and Stabilizers

Drill Collars

Drill Jars

Drill Swivels

Mechanical Thrusters

Segment by Application

Onshore

Offshore

Segment by Regions

United States

Europe

China

Japan

India

Key Stakeholders

Boring Tools Manufacturers

Boring Tools Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Boring Tools Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Boring Tools Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Boring Tools

1.2 Boring Tools Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Boring Tools Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Drill Bits

1.2.3 Drilling Tubulars

1.2.4 Drilling Motors

1.2.5 Drill Reamers and Stabilizers

1.2.6 Drill Collars

1.2.7 Drill Jars

1.2.8 Drill Swivels

1.2.9 Mechanical Thrusters

1.3 Boring Tools Segment by Application

1.3.1 Boring Tools Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Onshore

1.3.3 Offshore

1.4 Global Boring Tools Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Boring Tools Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Boring Tools Market Size

1.5.1 Global Boring Tools Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Boring Tools Production (2014-2025)

….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Boring Tools Business

7.1 BIG KAISER

7.1.1 BIG KAISER Boring Tools Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Boring Tools Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 BIG KAISER Boring Tools Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Kennametal

7.2.1 Kennametal Boring Tools Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Boring Tools Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Kennametal Boring Tools Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 NACHI-FUJIKOSHI

7.3.1 NACHI-FUJIKOSHI Boring Tools Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Boring Tools Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 NACHI-FUJIKOSHI Boring Tools Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 OSG

7.4.1 OSG Boring Tools Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Boring Tools Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 OSG Boring Tools Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Sandvik

7.5.1 Sandvik Boring Tools Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Boring Tools Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Sandvik Boring Tools Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued….

