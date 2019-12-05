Global Borazine Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Borazine Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.
Production of borazine mainly concentrated in USA and Europe. The two regions are also the main consumers. In 2018, 81.50% borazine was consumed in these two regions. Other regions, like Asia, consume little.
Although the market of borazine is small with 6.26 million USD in 2018, focus on boron nitride film and hydrogen storage will support the borazine market. It is estimated that global borazine will continue to show upward tendency and will be worthy of 10.95million USD in 2026, with the CAGR of 7.25% from 2018 to 2026.
According to this study, over the next five years the Borazine market will register a 7.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 8778 million by 2024, from US$ 6567.8 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Borazine business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Borazine market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Borazine value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Gelest
katchem
Carbone Scientific
Hwrk Chemical
Chempur
Market Segment by Type, covers
Purity >99.5%
Purity 97%-99.5%
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Boron Nitride Film Material
Organic Synthesis
