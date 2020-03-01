Global Bone Densitometer Devices Market Impressively growing Latest Technology Trends with Top Manufactures and Business Opportunities, Key Players are –Lone Oak Medical Technologies, LLC (U.S.), CooperSurgical, Inc., (U.S.), and CompuMed, Inc, (U.S.) among others.

The parameters of this GLOBAL BONE DENSITOMETER DEVICES MARKET report help to take the business towards the escalation and success. The following Global Bone Densitometer Devices Market Report, in conjunction with their SWOT analysis, provides a detailed description, a competitive scenario, a wide range of market leaders, and competitors ‘ business strategies. The report includes data on consumer perspective, comprehensive analysis, statistics, market share, corporate performance (stocks), 2012 to 2017 historical analysis, YOY and CAGR forecast volume, revenue and 2024, growth rate. The report also provides details about product type segmentation, applications and regional segmentation. The Global Bone Densitometer Devices Market research report provides a comprehensive study for all major regions around the globe on production capacity, consumption, import and export. In understanding the Global Bone Densitometer Devices Market in depth, the readers will find this report very helpful. Also discussed are the new strategic plan and suggestions that will help both old and new players on the market to maintain competitiveness. This report provides an exhaustive study of the Global Bone Densitometer Devices Market industry that explains the trends in the market definition, classifications, applications, commitments, and global industry.

Market Analysis: Bone Densitometer Devices Market

The Bone Densitometer Devices Market accounted to USD 410.5 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players operating in Bone Densitometer Devices Market are-BeamMed Ltd (Israel), Diagnostic Medical Systems S.A. (France), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Hologic, Inc. (U.S.), Osteometer Meditech Inc, (U.S.), Lone Oak Medical Technologies, LLC (U.S.), CooperSurgical, Inc., (U.S.), and CompuMed, Inc, (U.S.) among others.

Market Definition:

A bone densitometer is noninvasive measurement device which is used to detect quantitative decreases in bone mass related to metabolic bone diseases such as osteoporosis and to assess efficacy of treatment. It is a part of X-ray apparatus used to measure the calcium content of bone to reflect bone density and therefore bone fracture risk.

Market Segmentation:

By technology the market for bone densitometry devices is segmented into Axial Bone Densitometry and Peripheral Bone Densitometry. The Axial Bone Densitometry segment is further segmented into Dual Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA), and Quantitative Computed Tomography (QCT). The Peripheral Bone Densitometry segment is further segmented into Single Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (SEXA), Peripheral Dual Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (pDEXA), Radiographic Absorptiometry (RA), Quantitative Ultrasound (QUS), and Peripheral Quantitative Computed Tomography (pQCT).

On the basis of end-user the market is segmented into diagnostic centers, hospitals, and Specialty linics.

On the basis of geography, bone densitometry devices market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Competitive Analysis:

The bone densitometry devices market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of bone densitometry devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

