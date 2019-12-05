Global Bone Cement Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Bone Cement Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Bone cement, also known as polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA) bone cement, is a self-curing. It provides elasticity by filling the space between prosthesis and the bone.It is a substance used in hip replacement surgery that acts as an adhesive to hold the artificial hip in place.

The global sales of bone cement was reach 14435 K Units in 2018 and it will reach 23488 K Units in 2025 with a CAGR of 8.45%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Bone Cement market will register a 7.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 773.8 million by 2024, from US$ 575.6 million in 2019.

This study considers the Bone Cement value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Stryker

Osseon

Johnson & Johnson

Smith & Nephew

Braun Melsungen AG

Heraeus Medical

DJO Global

Medtronic

Tecres

Alphatec Spine

TSMRI

Somatex Medical Technologies

TEKNIMED

Cook Medical

G-21

Medacta International

Market Segment by Type, covers

Low Viscosity Cements

Medium Viscosity Cements

High Viscosity Cements

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Joint

Vertebral

