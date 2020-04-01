Global Boehmite Market Production, Valuation and Sales Forecast 2025

The boehmite market gains from indirect demand for boehmite from refining and petrochemical industries. Precisely, synthetic boehmite is used as a raw material for the production of large range of alumina-based catalyst, which are used in intermediate processes in refining of petrochemicals. Such high-value applications of boehmite will account for boehmite market to rise at close to 14% CAGR between 2019 and 2024 vis-à-vis revenue.

This report researches the worldwide Boehmite market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Boehmite breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The boehmite are mainly used in Li-ion battery separator, electronic ceramics, flame-retardant filler and microcrystalline ceramics alumina etc.

In the past several years, the global boehmite market developed rapidly and the market is dominated by few players from Europe, Japan, United States, China and Korea. The top four players occupied for nearly 67 percent of global market.

Europe and North America play important roles, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing regions, especially in China, Japan and Korea. In future, the market will be driven by the demand from electric cars; China, United States and EU will dominate the electric cars market in the next ten years.

The top players bullish view on electric cars markets and have planned to expand their production capacity of boehmite in next few years.

AnHui Estone Material Technology is a public company, and the largest producer of High Purity Boehmite in China, its products are mainly used in Li-ion Battery Separator. According to our survey, the production capacity of high purity boehmite will be 7000 tons in the end of 2017 and this company will play an important role in the High Purity Boehmite in the world, especially for the Li-ion Battery Separator market. AnHui Estone Material Technology also has a plan to expand its production capacity of high purity boehmite in future.

Nabaltec started to produce high purity boehmite in 2009, now this company played an important role in the world, and this company also has plan to expand high purity boehmite after 2019.

In future, the boehmite market will be driven by the demand from lithium-ion battery separator, especially the demand from China. Currently in China, the end user includes CATL, BYD, Hefei Guoxuan High Tech Power Energy, Shanghai Energy New Materials Technology and ATL etc.

Global Boehmite market size will increase to 370 Million US$ by 2025, from 140 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Boehmite.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Boehmite capacity, production, value, price and market share of Boehmite in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Zhengzhou Research Institute of Chalco

AnHui Estone Material Technology

Sasol

Nabaltec

TOR Minerals

Kawai Lime Industry

TAIMEI Chemicals

Dequenne Chimie

Osang Group

Silkem

Xuancheng Jingrui New Materials

Tianjin Boyuan New Materials

PIDC

Shandong Jirun Nano New Materials

KC Corporation

Boehmite Breakdown Data by Type

High Purity Boehmite

Others (Purity Below 99.0%)

Boehmite Breakdown Data by Application

High Purity Boehmite

Others (Purity Below 99.0%)

Boehmite Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Boehmite Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Boehmite capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Boehmite manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Boehmite :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

