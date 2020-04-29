Market Definition: Body Worn Sensors Market

The Global Body Worn Sensors Market accounted to USD 65.0 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 45.0% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Body worn sensors examines the temperature related to the numerous health problems such as heart rate, body temperature, and pulse rate of infants and elderly patients on regular basis. The sensors are fixed on various wearable devices for the examination of the body temperature and added activities. These body worn sensors offer high security and dependability due to technological advancement and innovation.

Key Market Competitors: Body Worn Sensors Market

Few of the major competitors are B Giersiepen GmbH & Co. KG, Siemens AG, General Electric, Sensirion AG, Legrand, Emerson Electric Co., Eaton, Honeywell International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, TDK, ABB, NXP Semiconductors, Atmel Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies AG, TE Connectivity, Analog Devices, Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric, Oceana Sensor, Delphi Automotive LLP, Vishay Electronic GmbH, Airmar Technology Corp., BeanAir among others

Major Market Drivers & Restraints are as follows:

Growing Health Awareness

Portability and Increasing Applications

Slow Adoption Rate

High Product Cost

Untapped Emerging Markets

Market Segmentation: Body Worn Sensors Market

By sensor types the global body worn sensors market is segmented into pressure sensors, motion sensors, temperature sensors, image sensors, and position sensors.

On the basis of application the global body worn sensors market is segmented into fitness & wellness, infotainment, healthcare & medical, clinical setting, and industrial & military.

On the basis of care-setting the global body worn sensors market is segmented into hospital, home, outpatient clinic, and long-term care facility.

On the basis of end-user the global body worn sensors market is segmented into manufacturing, retail, trade and transportation, government and public utilities, healthcare, media and entertainment, banking and financial services, telecommunication, information technology, and others.

Company Analysis:

The global body worn sensors market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of body worn sensors market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

