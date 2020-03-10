Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market to rise at a CAGR of 9.29 % from 2017 to 2025

Body worn insect repellent market covers all the products worn on or over the body with the aim to enhance safety from insect borne diseases. Rising health awareness for harmful diseases from the insect bites, increase in recreational activities and usage of body worn insect repellent product across the world is anticipated to drive the growth of the body worn insect repellent market during the forecast period. The global body worn insect repellent market was valued at US$304.85 mn in 2016 and is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 9.29 % from 2017 to 2025. It is estimated to reach a value of US$659.01 mn by 2025.

Plant-based Products to be Extensively Used during Forecast Period

Body worn insect repellent market consists of products used to prevent insect bites that may cause harmful diseases. These products are worn as a protective aid to prevent people from harmful bites of insects and avoid diseases such as malaria, dengue, chikungunya virus, yellow fever and sensational irritation of skin. The global body worn insect repellent market has been segmented on the basis of product type and geography. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into apparels, oils and creams, and stickers and patches. Apparels has been further sub-divided into trousers, shirts, jackets, head nets, and others. Apparels are expected to make a significant contribution to soaring revenue of the global market.

The oils and creams segment can be sub-segmented into plant-based product and synthetic product. Further the market is segmented into stickers and patches on the basis of products. The global body worn insect repellent market by oils & creams is expected to be attractive for plant-based product that expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.29 % during the forecast period. The growing awareness about eco-friendly products has accelerated the demand for plant-based insect repellents in recent years.

Asia Pacific to show Remarkable Growth due to Rising Population

According to geography, the market is segmented into five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America led the body worn insect repellent market in 2016 with the CAGR of 8.80%. However, Asia Pacific expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.43 % throughout the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. The primary drivers for the growth of body worn insect repellent market in Asia Pacific region are higher GDP rate, consumer demographics, and preference for safety from insect bites diseases. Europe is also anticipated to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period due to the rise in health awareness, increasing insect borne diseases and industrial application of body worn insect repellent product.

Major companies are focusing on product innovation towards plant-based products such as peppermint oil, lemongrass oil, citrus oil, eucalyptus oil, neem oil, Industrial application of body worn insect repellent and acquisitions to expand their business. Companies are also focusing on the product innovation for outdoor activities such as recreational activities like trekking, camping and water sports where chances of insect bites are high. Some of the leading players operating in the global body worn insect repellent market are Larus Pharma Srl, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Insect Shield, LLC, ExOffcio LLC, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc., AgraCo Technologies International, LLC, Godrej Group (Good Knight), Tender Corporation, and S.C. Johnson & Sons, Inc.