Global Body Contouring Devices Market

Summary

Body contouring devices are used in the process of altering the human body, such as the removal of excess fat. The procedures used for achieving the desired shape of an individual’s body include body lifting, bra line lift, body fat transfer, implants and abdominal etching. The cultural pressures to reduce fat, rejuvenate skin and lose weight in order to improve body aesthetics have provided a major impetus to the growth of the market for body contouring devices.

Body contouring devices may be broadly classified as invasive, minimally invasive and non-invasive. Historically, invasive techniques and procedures such as liposuction were widely used for removing excess body fat. However, the adverse effects, long recuperation periods and high cost associated with these techniques deterred many potential customers from undergoing these techniques. The growing demand for aesthetic cosmetic procedures has led to the development of novel modalities for noninvasive/ minimally invasive body contouring. Non-invasive techniques primarily target the physical properties of fat by stimulation through laser, radiofrequency or high-intensity focused ultrasound. The stimulation causes either a reduction in the size of fat, necrosis, or apoptosis of adipocytes.

Reasons for Doing This Study

Body contouring is usually adopted by individuals who have undergone bariatric surgeries or who are obese. The increase in the number of overweight individuals has led to increased adoption of body contouring devices. Moreover, an increase in the number of aesthetic procedures performed worldwide promotes demand for body contouring devices. Furthermore, development of cost-effective, less painful and easy-to-use devices is the key target for companies in this field. Advances in technology, such as mesotherapy, infrared technology, laser-lypolysis, dynamic pulse control (DPC), radio-frequency therapy and intense pulse light (IPL), have also facilitated market growth.

Body contouring can improve the overall appearance of obese individuals who have lost a huge amount of weight and want to get rid of the pendulous fat that has lost elasticity and consequently which cannot be naturally toned. Body contouring devices are being used in hospitals, clinics and spa centers. Body contouring device manufacturers such as Alma Lasers Ltd., Cynosure, Meridian Co. Ltd., Lumenis, Merz Pharma, and Syneron Medical Ltd. (Syneron Candela), and others are at the forefront of advances in the field of body contouring devices.

Report Scope:

The scope of this report covers the various types of devices available in the global market for body contouring devices and their potential end user industries. The market is segmented by type into non-invasive devices, minimally invasive devices and invasive devices. Revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 (with 2017 as the base year) are given for each type, end user segment and regional market, with an estimated value derived from manufacturers’ total revenues.

The report also discusses the major players in the body contouring device market. It also explains the market movements and regional dynamics of the global market and current industry trends.

The report concludes with a focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors.

Report Includes:

– 30 tables

– An overview of body contouring devices, their purpose and effect on human health and appearance

– Discussion on how medical tourism, aesthetics procedures and increasing obesity rates affect body contouring devices market

– Detailed description of various procedures such as body lifting, bra line lift, body fat transfer, implants and abdominal etching and their after effects

– Knowledge about non-invasive, minimally invasive and invasive devices used for body contouring

– Insights into regulatory framework, investment analysis, market estimation and growth prospects of the body contouring devices market

– Detailed profiles of the major vendors of the body contouring devices market, including Allergan Plc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Cynosure, Meridian Co. Ltd., Sanuwave Health Inc. and Syneron Medical Ltd.

Companies Mentioned:

