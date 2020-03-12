Global Board Portal Market Research- Key Players, Demands, Regional Analysis and Outlook 2023

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Board Portal Market – By Value, By Penetration Rate, By Number Of Users, By Type of Board Portal (In-House, SaaS, Hosted Model), By Region (Americas, Europe and APAC) and By Country (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Japan, Australia, India).

Company Analysis – Admin Control AS, Computershare, Diligent Corporation, Nasdaq Inc, Aprio, BoardPaq, Boardeffect Inc., Dilitrust SAS, Director Point LLC

The report “Global Board Portal Market – By Value, Penetration, Number of Users, Type of Board Portal (In-House, SaaS, Hosted) – By Region, By Country (2018 Edition) – Forecast to 2023”, global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 30.58% during 2018-2023.

SaaS Model of board portal has been gaining popularity in various end-user segments and is expected to keep gaining the market share in the forecast period on the back of higher security measures in the model and lower incurred initial and continuation cost for the customers. Overall board portal market is expected to grow majorly due to fast internationalization of business, adoption of technology based solutions for administrative and data warehousing works in organizations and offering of robust, secure and easy to use solutions by companies like Diligent, Boardvantage (Nasdaq) and Boardpaq. Among the regions, Americas accounts for the largest regional share in the global board portal market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust Americas market is early acceptance of board portals by organizations resulting in higher penetration of the board portal services in the region.

The report titled “Global Board Portal Market – By Value, Penetration, Number of Users, Type of Board Portal (In-House, SaaS, Hosted) – By Region, By Country (2018 Edition) – Forecast to 2023” has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Board Portal Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global board portal market.

Scope of the Report

Global Board Portal Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Global Board Portal Market, By Value – Size and Growth

Global Board Portal Market, By Penetration Rate

Global Board Portal Market, By Number of Users – Size and Growth

Global Board Portal Market, By Type of Delivery/Model

Global Board Portal Market, By End-Users

Regional Markets – Americas, Europe, APAC (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Regional Board Portal Market, By Value – Size and Growth

Regional Board Portal Market, By Penetration Rate – Size and Growth

Regional Board Portal Market, By Number of Users – Size and Growth

Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Japan, Australia, India (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Board Portal Market, By Value – Size and Growth

Other Report Highlights

Segment Wise Market Share-By Company

Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

