Global Blow Molded Plastic Bottles Market: Challenges On Upcoming Trends, Market Cost Analysis, Revenue And Gross Margin Analysis 2027

A holistic and detailed overview of the global Blow Molded Plastic Bottles Market that includes information derived from utilizing various quantitative and qualitative analysis techniques has been compiled in this latest market report. This compilation offers its readers a great overview of the Blow Molded Plastic Bottles Market during a forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The report also describes various limitations that may depict themselves as substantial obstacles to businesses during the above-mentioned forecast period. These hindrances have been described in detail in the report, along with possible counter activities and expectations that might cause the dilution of these hindrances up to a certain degree.

Blow molded plastic bottles are light weight plastic bottles which are produced by the process of molding plastic with machine blowing process to from plastic bottles, jars, and jugs. The process of molding is done by common blow molding technology used in different plastic such as polyethylene (PE), polyethylene terephthalate (pet), HDPE for molded plastic bottles requiring multi-layer technologies for moisture barrier requirements to improve product stability and compatibility. Primarily types of blow molding process that form blow molded plastic bottles include stretch blow molding, extrusion blow molding, compound blow molding and injection blow molding. One of the common and simplest blows molded plastic process involves extrusion blow molding which places a hot tube of plastic material placed in mold and air is injected through the top to form into molded shape. As the tube of hot plastic material touches the mold, the material freezes to form rigid shape.

Global Blow Molded Plastic Bottles Market: Dynamics

Blow molded plastic bottles are driving the market owing to its low mold cost compared to IBM or ISBM and is a potential factor to the market growth of blow molded plastic bottles. Moreover blow molded plastic bottles can have up to 7 layers of material which include adhesive layer, a virgin plastic resin layer, barrier layer and other layers that will help the product to have a compatibility and stability inside the bottle and is a key driver for the growth of blow molded plastic bottles market.

The blow molded plastic bottles have increasing demand for packaged medical products from health sector owing to its quality that preserves the product in the bottles as well as cost the packaging material to be a relatively lower cost which ultimately leads to the reduction in the overall price. The factor supports the growth of the blow molded plastic bottles market. There has also been witness escalating demand for blow molded plastic bottles for household care products such as phenyl, acids and many other products owing to storage capacity and recyclable factor that boost the overall market of blow molded plastic bottles. Another driving factor to the blow molded plastic bottles is its manufacturing cost which is relatively less, and the wide molds can create a variety of blow molded plastic bottles according to the shapes and sizes needs of the end user.

Global Blow Molded Plastic Bottles Market: Segmentation

Based on Polymer: Global blow molded plastic bottles market is segmented into

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

Polyethylene naphthalate

Polypropylene (PP)

High and low density polycarbonate

Polysulfone

Butadiene-styrene

Based on Molding type: Global blow molded plastic bottles market is segmented into

Injection blow molding

Extrusion blow molding

Stretch blow molding

Based on End-use Industry: Global blow molded plastic bottles market is segmented into

Beverage

Dairy

Pharmaceutical

Automobile

Global Blow Molded Plastic Bottles Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global blow molded plastic bottles market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America holds a major share in the global blow molded plastic bottles owing to the beverage industry that has strong demand for blow molded plastic bottles in the region. Europe holds relatively less major share as compared to North America in the global molded plastic bottles. The region is owing its growth to the increased adoption of light weight rigid material used for packaging bottles which also reduce the transportation cost. Thus developed regions in the blow molded plastic bottles such as North America and Europe will witness healthy CAGR during the forecast period. APEJ and Japan are estimated to grow at a higher CAGR owing to rise in the production process in the blow molded plastic bottles market due to increasing demand for household care products which is estimated to seed the blow molded plastic bottles as a profitable market over the forecast period.

Global Blow Molded Plastic Bottles Market: Prominent Players

Few of the prominent players in the blow molded plastic bottles market are as follows

Silgan Holdings

Alpha Packaging

Milacron

HTI Plastics

Berry Plastics Corp.

Amcor Limited

First American Plastic

Plastipak Holdings

Sidel

Graham Packaging Co.

APEX Plastics

Streamline Plastic

Sonoco

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/packaging/13895/blow-molded-plastic-bottles-global-market-research-reports

