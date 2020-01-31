Global Blood Transfusion Filters Market: Qualitative Insights On Application 2025

“The Latest Research Report Blood Transfusion Filters Market provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

Blood Transfusion Filter is woven mesh made by polyester or nylon, screen-type filter, placed between product bag and patient. This filter is designed to protect the patients from potentially harmful microaggregate and non-blood component particulate matter. These filters removes the microaggregates such as platelet, leucocyte and fibrin aggregates during blood transfusion. Filtration is based on direct interception to retain particles and microaggregates, which are comprised of leucocytes, fibrin, and platelets that form during the storage of blood. The blood transfusion filter ranges in size from 10 to 160?m and can therefore pass through the 170?m clot screen present in blood administration sets.

Even using the blood transfusion filter, there are some problem which likely to occur, such as, allergic reactions, viruses and infection disease, fever etc. However, the likelihood of contracting infections from a blood transfusion is very low (varies with the infectious agent from 1 in 350,000 to 1 in 1 million), but can occur.

The global market for blood transfusion filters market is segmented on basis of service type and geography:

Segmentation by Product Type 40µm 70µm 100µm 170µm Other



Segmentation by Type Red Blood Cell Transfusions Platelets and Clotting Factor Transfusions Plasma Transfusions



On the basis of end user, the global blood transfusion filters market has been segmented into blood banks and hospitals. Among both, blood banks facility market to grow at a high growth rate, due to increasing blood transfer activity.

On the basis of regional presence, global blood transfusion filters market are segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America remains dominant in the global blood transfusion filters market due to increasing number of hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers, which leads to increasing number of blood transfusion procedure. Europe is expected to hold second largest market share in global blood transfusion filters market due to awareness towards safe blood transfusion. Emerging markets such as APAC and Latin America are expected to see delayed growth.

In the majority of the developed countries, the blood transfusion filters are provided by the government or community-based programs. Some of the prominent players identified in global blood transfusion filters market are Asahi Kasei Medical, Haemonetics, Fresenius, Macopharma, Shandong Zhongbaokang, Nanjing Shuangwei, Chengdu Shuanglu, Braile Biomedica, Nanjing Cellgene.

