Global Blood Glucose Sensor Patch Market Size, Trends, 2026 Analysis by Key Players: Abbott, Apple Inc., Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, Cellnovo, Debiotech S.A., Glooko, Inc., Insulet Corporation

Global Blood Glucose Sensor Patch Market By Component (Blood Glucose Monitors, Diabetes Test Strips, Insulin Durable and Patch Pumps, Glucose Sensors, Transmitters & Receivers), End-User (Hospital, Personal), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Global Blood Glucose Sensor Patch Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 13.95 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 30.41 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.23% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in the diabetic patient is the major factor for the growth of this market.
Key Developments in the Market: In January 2019, Medtronic collaborated with Eric Lifesciences to launch world’s first smart continuous glucose monitoring system. This will give alerts 10-60 minutes in advance whenever there is high or low blood sugar level. They will be connected to smartphones display for the review of glucose level.
In February 2018, Roche announced the launch of their new glucometer Accu-Chek Instant S. They will provide the accurate results and meets the global ISO standards. It has 9- level target range which will indicate in which range the reading fall.
Competitive Analysis:
Global blood glucose sensor patch market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of blood glucose sensor patch market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
Key Market Competitors:
Few of the major competitors currently working in blood glucose sensor patch market are Abbott, Apple Inc., Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, Cellnovo, Debiotech S.A., Glooko, Inc., Insulet Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., myDario.com, Medella Health Inc., Medtronic, Nemaura, Novo Nordisk India Pvt. Ltd., Onduo LLC, Pharma Tech Solutions, Inc., F. Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd, Sanofi, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.
Market Drivers:
- Increase in obesity and the accompanying increase in Type 2 diabetes.
- Accurate and rapid result is driving the market
Market Restraints:
- Excessive data production is restraining the growth of this market
Market Segmentation:
- By Component
- Blood Glucose Monitors
- Diabetes Test Strips
- Insulin Durable and Patch Pumps
- Glucose Sensors
- Transmitters & Receivers
- By End- User
- Hospital
- Personal
- By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
- North America
Market Definition:
Blood glucose sensor is a device which is used to detect the amount of glucose present in the blood. They are very beneficial for the diabetic patient as it help them to know the amount of glucose present and help them to maintain their health as per that. It helps the patient to get the exact details about their health. Usually a device named glucometer is used to measure the glucose in the blood.
